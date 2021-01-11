Behind the scenes on the set of the all-digital CES 2020. Photo courtesy of the Consumer Technology Association

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The four-day online Consumer Electronics Show featuring new rollable phones, smart home technology and wearable air purifiers began Monday.

The event, which runs through Thursday online due to the pandemic, kicked off with Korean tech giant teasing its rollable phone, the LG Rollable, featuring an expandable screen, during a press conference Monday.

Another highlight was hardware company ACER introducing one of its 2021 displays, the 28-inch, $900 Nitro XV282K KV, which brings the line up to 4,000-pixel horizontal resolution display and is targeted for gamers with a port to link up to XBox Series X or PS5 console with a 120HZ variable refresh rate, CNET reported.

Among the new smart home technology, the Chinese home entertainment brand Konka is debuting a new line of smart home devices in North America, including the ability to control security cameras, video doorbells, smart plugs and lights with a singular app, WIRED reported.

The event is also expected to feature the usual smart home oddities like smart toilets, but there may be a lull this year pending the new CHIP industry standard to reduce fragmentation in how devices communicate with each other, The Verge reported.

Among the new health technology will be wearable and portable air purifiers, according to tomsguide.com

More information on event registration, schedule, products and speakers is available on the CES website.