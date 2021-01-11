Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Ben & Jerry's debuted Monday a product on its website packaged like its ice cream, but tailored for dogs.

The ice cream maker owned by Unilever is appealing to a growing base with the new frozen treat, as pet adoptions increased during the COVID-19 pandemic with people seeking companionship while at home, and sales of dog treats jumped 8% last year to $4.6 billion, CNN Business reported based on Nielsen data.

Since dairy in their regular ice cream isn't safe for dogs to eat because it can lead to digestive issues, developers substituted that ingredient with sunflower seed butter, which is safe for dogs, but kept some other ingredients used in Ben & Jerry's regular ice cream such as sugar, coconut oil and wheat flour.

The new product is called "Doggie Desserts."

Ben & Jerry's Doggie Desserts will hit grocery and pet stores this month in two flavors: Rosie's Batch, made with pumpkin and mini cookies, and Pontch's Mix, made with peanut butter and pretzel swirls.

The product will cost $2.99 for a 4-ounce mini cup and $4.99 for a four pack.

Ben & Jerry's will also market other products for dogs on its website, such as an ice cream cone plush toy.

"People are at home and they're looking for some sort of additional comfort and ice cream, specifically Ben & Jerry's, is one of those go-to comfort foods," said Lindsay Bumps, a Ben & Jerry's marking specialist.