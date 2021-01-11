Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The theme of "America United" has been chosen for the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice president-elect Kamala Harris, the team's inauguration committee said Monday.

"This inauguration marks a new chapter for the American people -- one of healing, of unifying, of coming together, of an America united," said Tony Allen, CEO of the Presidential Inaugural Committee in a statement.

"It is time to turn the page on this era of division. The inaugural activities will reflect our shared values and serve as a reminder that we are stronger together than we are apart, just as our motto 'e pluribus unum' reminds us -- out of many, one."

Biden and Harris will be sworn in on the west front steps of the U.S. Capitol, the same location at which thousands of rioters mobbed Capitol police and stormed the building Wednesday.

The ceremony will be stripped down for social distancing and some inauguration activities will be virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Former presidents Barack Obama, George Bush and Bill Clinton and their former first ladies will attend the ceremony, along with other dignitaries.

President Donald Trump announced Friday he will not attend, but Vice President Mike Pence will attend. Former President Jimmy Carter, age 96, and former first lady Rosalynn Carter, 93, will not attend.

Because attendance at the ceremony will be limited, the committee plans to install a public art display, "America United: Field of Flags" which will cover the National Mall up to 13th Street and represent every U.S. state and territory, organizers said.

After the swearing-in, Biden, Harris, their spouses and the former U.S. presidents and first ladies will travel to Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Security in Washington, D.C., has been beefed up in the days leading up to the event after the FBI received "credible threats" that armed protesters planned to ramp up demonstrations protesting Trump's electoral defeat in Washington and at state capitals around the United States.

On Monday, District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser asked acting homeland security Secretary Chad Wolf to "cancel any and all" and "deny any applications" for permits for public meetings and gatherings in the city from Jan. 11 to 24.

"We believe strongly that the 59th Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 20 will require a very different approach than previous inaugurations given the chaos, injury, and death experienced at the United States Capitol during the insurrection," Bowser said.