A "Don't Tread on Me Flag" is seen in a trash can. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A 35-year-old female Air Force veteran was shot and killed by police during the siege. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A Holy Bible is seen on the floor of the Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Damage is seen on the door windows for the East entrance to the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

"Traitors" is scrawled on the door of the Old Supreme Court Chamber. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

After the building was cleared, Congress reconvened their joint session to certify Biden's victory. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

The rioters broke through several levels of security, smashing windows and doors as they stormed the Capitol and occupied both congressional chambers. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Damage to a door in the U.S. Capitol is seen after an attempt to break in. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A statue of President Zachary Taylor is covered with plastic obscuring a red substance on the face. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Officers walk by as powder remnants of tear gas, pepper spray and fire extinguishers are seen on the floor of the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A cleaning crew works at vacuuming powder remnants of tear gas, pepper spray and fire extinguishers at one of the entrances. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Damage is seen on the door windows for the East entrance to the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A Capitol Police officer is seen guarding the entrance to the office of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. On Wednesday, protesters were seen sitting at her desk. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A discarded gas mask is seen early Thursday on the Capitol floor. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

U.S. Capitol police are seen through a broken door window outside the East entrance. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Powder remnants from tear gas, pepper spray and fire extinguisher is seen on a desk of telephones. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A trash bin is filled with items left behind by the mob. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

The Supreme Court is seen through a broken window of the East entrance to the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Maryland National Guard officers protect the Senate Russell Office Building as security is increased for the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI. | License Photo

Patty Raine places roses in the security fence that wraps around the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI. | License Photo

A CBS live footage is seen on a monitor inside a satellite truck as networks are broadcasting on the east end of the U.S Capitol on Friday, two days after Pro-Trump mobs breached the security perimeter and penetrated the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

National Guard troops stand guard across from the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI. | License Photo

Members of the Delaware National Guard provide security at newly erected barricades on the U.S. Capitol grounds. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Capitol Hill police salute the passing of the funeral hearse on Sunday for slain Officer Brian Sicknick, who died in the rioting at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- At least two officers of the U.S. Capitol Police were suspended and at least 10 more are under investigation for their actions during the violent mob takeover of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, a U.S. congressman said Monday.

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, who chairs the House Appropriations subcommittee handling the investigation, said authorities are investigating whether officers of the Capitol Police collaborated with the pro-Trump demonstrators who mobbed the Capitol.

One officer suspended was captured on video posing for a selfie with a rioter. Another officer "put a MAGA hat on [and] started directing some people around," Ryan said in a Zoom press call.

The Capitol police are "looking at everybody involved that could have potentially facilitated at a big level or a small level," Ryan said.

Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, along with sergeants at arms for both the U.S. House and Senate resigned Thursday over the botched response to the Capitol riot.

Yogananda Pittman, who was appointed active chief of police on Friday, confirmed in a statement Monday that they were actively reviewing video and other material that appear to show Capitol officers and officials acting "in violation of department regulations an policies" during the Wednesday siege.

"Our Office of Professional Responsibility will investigate these behaviors for disciplinary action, up to, and including termination," she said.

Pittman added that they were also working with other law enforcement agencies to identify those involved in the destruction of property at the U.S. Capital with the intention "to prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law."

Investigators vowed to "get to the bottom of these breakdowns and prevent them from ever happening again," Ryan said Thursday in a statement.

Five people died during the Wednesday afternoon riot, when Trump supporters attempting to stop the certification of President-elect Joe Biden breached the U.S. Capitol. Capitol officer Brian Sicknick died during the riot after being bludgeoned with a fire extinguisher. Another officer, Howard Liebengood, died by suicide Saturday.