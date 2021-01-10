Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A Capitol Police Officer who responded to the siege on the Capitol building by supporters of President Donald Trump on Wednesday died while off duty on Saturday, the U.S. Capitol Police said.

Officer Howard Liebengood, 51, who was assigned to the Senate Division and had been with the department since April 2005 died while off duty three days after the riot that saw supporters of the present make their way inside the Capitol building as Congress was certifying the results of November's presidential election.

The cause of Liebengood's death was not immediately released.

"We are reeling from the death of Officer Liebengood," Gus Apapthansiou, the chairman of Libengood's police union said. "Every Capitol Police Officer puts the security of others before their own safety and Officer Liebengood was an example of the selfless service that is the hallmark of USCP. This is a tragic day."

The White House lowered its flags to half-staff on Sunday following the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died from injuries while responding to the mob on Sunday.

One woman, identified as Ashli Babbit was also shot and killed by authorities at the Capitol during the riot. Three others Rosanne Boyland, Benjamin Philip and Kevin Greeson also died due to medical emergencies.

In the aftermath of the riot, dozens of people have been charged with crimes and President Donald Trump's Twitter account was permanently suspended citing "the risk of further incitement of violence" after several of his tweets during the insurrection were flagged and later removed and his account was temporarily suspended for 12 hours.

On Saturday night Amazon's cloud-computing unit, Amazon Web Services, informed the social media site Parler that it will no longer provide cloud services to the company beginning at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, CNBC reported.

In an email to Parler's Chief Policy Officer Amy Peikoff, Amazon said the platform violated AWS' terms of service by continuing to host "violent content."

"AWS provides technology and services to customers across the political spectrum and we continue to respect Parler's right to determine for itself what content it will allow on its site," the company said in an email to Parler. "However, we cannot provide services to a customer that is unable to effectively identify and remove content that encourages or incites violence against others."

Google and Apple removed the Parler app from their respective app stores over the weekend but users were still able to access the service online or on their devices if they had already downloaded the app. Unless it is able to find a new host, Parler will become unavailable as soon as the Amazon decision goes into effect.

Following the insurrection at the Capitol and amid calls for him to resign or be removed from office in his final days of presidency, Trump is set to visit Texas' Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday.

Although the White House did not provide details of Trump's visit it follows the Department of Homeland Security's announcement that 450 miles of border fencing had been completed during his administration.

Trump's only in-person public appearance since the riot came on Thursday when he awarded pro golfers Annika Sorenstam, Gary Player and Babe Didrikson Zaharias with the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Thursday.