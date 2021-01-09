Vice President Mike Pence (L), R-Ind., hands the West Virginia certification to staff as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., after working through the night at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. Pool Photo by J. Scott Applewhite/UPI | License Photo
Pence reads the final certification of Electoral College votes cast in November's presidential election, affirming the victory of Democrat Joe Biden over GOP President Donald Trump. Pool Photo by J. Scott Applewhite/UPI | License Photo
Rep Adam Schiff (R), D-Calif., celebrates with other Democratic members of Congress after the completion of the Electoral College vote certification. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Republican members of Congress hang their heads after some attempted to challenge the certification of Biden's win. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Senate voted 92-7 and the House voted 282-138 to reject the move challenging Pennsylvania's votes. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Emergency vehicles fill the streets around the U.S. Capitol during the joint session of Congress. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Members of Congress returned to the process following more than 6 hours of suspension after groups of Trump supporters breached the security perimeter and laid siege to the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Boxes holding the electoral votes are carried back into the chambers during the restart of the joint session. Pool Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., speaks following the resumption of the joint session of Congress to certify the results of the presidential election. Pool Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo
House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., listens during the restart of a House session of Congress to certify Biden as the next U.S president. Pool Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo
A U.S. Capitol police officer shoots pepper spray at a protester attempting to enter the Capitol building. The Capitol was put on lockdown for several hours. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Law enforcement officers point their weapons as protesters attempt to break into the House chambers at the U.S. Capitol during a joint session of Congress. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., walks to a room on Capitol Hill where senators gathered during the Capitol lockdown. Pool Photo by Win McNamee/UPI | License Photo
Vice President Mike Pence walks off the House floor during the joint session after protesters breached the Capitol. Pool Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. disinfects the gavel as she presides over the Electoral College vote certification. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Pence (L) and Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence preside over the joint session. Pool Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo
The joint session for Electoral College vote certification begins at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Vice President Mike Pence (L) and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., preside over the Electoral College vote certification. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., prepares to announce the Electoral College votes from Arizona. Pool Photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo
Pence said he won't intervene with the electoral vote count despite Trump's false assertions. Pool Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo
Rep. Paul Gosarr, R-Ariz., objects to Arizona's Electoral College certification. Pool Photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo
Electoral College ballot boxes arrive in the House Chamber. Pool Photo by Erin Scott/UPI | License Photo
Pence presides over the Electoral College vote certification. Pool Photo by Saul Loeb/UPI | License Photo
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., arrives for the Electoral College vote certification. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., who just lost her seat
in a runoff against Rev. Raphael Warnock, arrives for the Electoral College vote certification. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., has vowed to challenge the election results. Pool Photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo
Pelosi, D-Calif., gives a thumbs-up as the joint session convenes. Pool Photo by J. Scott Applewhite/UPI | License Photo
The joint session is being held in the House Chamber. Pool Photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo
Pence (L) and Pelosi talk before the session starts. Pool Photo by J. Scott Applewhite/UPI | License Photo
Pelosi, D-Calif., presides over the joint session. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo