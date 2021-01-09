Trump supporters rally at the U.S. Supreme Court. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

There has been no evidence of widespread fraud, despite Trump's claims. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Trump tweeted support of the protesters, saying the presidential election had been "stolen" from him. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Harry's Bar and the Hotel Harrington, a popular location for the pro-Trump group the Proud Boys, is closed in anticipation of the rallies. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

D.C. police issued warnings to not bring firearms to the city while they concentrate on protecting houses of worship that express support for Black Lives Matter. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones, greets supporters of Trump at the rally. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Various groups of Trump supporters announced more rallies this week in support of Trump's baseless claims of election fraud. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Trump, his supporters and some Republicans in Congress are citing baseless claims of widespread fraud in an effort to challenge Biden's victory. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Trump supporters rally near the Capitol ahead of Congress's upcoming Electoral College election vote certification on Tuesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Demonstrators gather and pray holding a cross at a protest against the Electoral College vote to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Vice President Mike Pence has said he will not interfere with the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's win. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A simple majority is required to uphold the objection in each chamber, but both the House and the Senate must agree to the objection for it to succeed. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

At least a dozen House Republicans and some senators have said they plan to object to the vote count. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Thousands of the president's supporters had packed the National Mall by mid-morning Wednesday, gathering between the Washington Monument and the Ellipse. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Trump supporters gather and march toward the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

U.S. Capitol Police exit the building with extra gear ahead of the gatherings to protest against the Electoral College vote count. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A Trump supporter prays in protest against the Electoral College vote count. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A demonstrator wears an American flag around his head as he joins hundreds gathering and praying in protest. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Under federal law, January 6 is the date Electoral College votes determining the next president are counted in a joint session of Congress. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Trump supporters march toward the U.S. Capitol to protest the Electoral College vote count. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Trump also condemned Republicans who have not backed his attempts to overturn the election results. Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

The U.S. Park Police said permits for the rally had been approved and amended by organizers to increase the capacity from 5,000 to 30,000 people. Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

The protests spanned the area around the National Mall. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Trump said he will never concede his loss to Biden because "you don't concede when there's theft involved." Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Thousands of Trump supporters demonstrate in front of the U.S. Capitol on Pennsylvania Avenue. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Trump supporters breach the security perimeter of the U.S. Capitol to protest against the Electoral College vote count that would certify President-elect Joe Biden as the winner. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Men step apart from the crowd to kneel. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

A U.S. Capitol police officer shoots pepper spray at a protester attempting to enter the Capitol building during a joint session of Congress to certify the election results. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Trump supporters climb on scaffolding as they protest the election results in front of the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Law enforcement officers point their weapons as protesters attempt to break into the House Chamber. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Protesters enter the Capitol building during the joint session of Congress. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

The protesters broke through a police line to get inside the Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

The Capitol riot followed a speech by Trump in which he falsely claimed the election was stolen from him. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Lawmakers were told to use gas masks after tear gas was deployed in the Capitol Rotunda. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

U.S. Capitol police officers take positions as protestors enter the Capitol building. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A curfew was instituted for the city from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

The National Guard and law enforcement agencies were brought in to secure the Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Proud Boys and other right-wing groups were among those who participated in the rallies that grew into a storming of the Capitol. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

The protests disrupted the joint session of Congress to certify the election results and put the Capitol on lockdown. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Pro-Trump rioters clash with law enforcement officers at the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Rioters clambered up onto balconies and other parts of the Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Several injuries were reported during the melee. One woman died after being shot. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A man holds a Confederate flag as Pro-Trump rioters breach the security perimeter and penetrate the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A man holds a noose as Pro-Trump supporters riot at the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Congress proceedings resumed around 8 p.m., following the breach and lockdown. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A cooler on Capitol grounds was recovered that contained molotov cocktails. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Police also recovered two pipe bombs, one at the Democratic National Committee headquarters and one from the Republican National committee headquarters. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

During the riots, one woman was fatally shot by Capitol Police and three others died due to medical emergencies. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Capitol police stand guard as Pro-Trump rioters breach the security perimeter and penetrate the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Pro-Trump rioters destroy network video gear as hundreds of others breach the security perimeter and penetrate the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

There were 15 arrests following the breach. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

The rioters breach the security perimeter and penetrate the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Supporters of President Donald Trump riot against the Electoral College vote count on Wednesday in protest of Trump's loss to President-elect Joe Biden, prompting a lockdown of the Capitol Building. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The man seen in a viral photo carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern during Wednesday's riot in the U.S. Capitol has been arrested.

Local residents identified the man as Adam Christian Johnson, 36, a Parrish resident, who lives with his wife and their five children. On Friday night, authorities booked Johnson into the Pinellas County jail, where he is being held on a federal warrant.

Johnson's social media posts, which have since been taken down, allegedly included disparaging comments about the Black Lives Matter movement and law enforcement who defended First Amendment rights, the Bradenton Herald reported.

Meanwhile, the FBI said it was looking for another man photographed in paramilitary gear, carrying five pairs of zip-tie handcuffs as he walked through the upper level of the U.S. Senate chamber Wednesday following evacuations of lawmakers and Vice President Mike Pence from the floor below.

According to experts, he was not with security, but instead was one of the rioters.

Two counterterrorism experts told USA Today that the photographs of him reminded them of the Michigan extremist group called the Wolverine Watchmen, which has been linked to an April siege on the Michigan State Capitol and a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from her home. The FBI announced in October that a 14th person had been arrested for the domestic terrorism plot to kidnap Whitmer.

"Someone hung a noose out on the Mall," Malcolm Nance, a retired Navy counterterrorism intelligence officer, told USA Today.

Nance added that his team observed people using flag poles and baseball bats as weapons.

"These guys came for action, to do damage," Nance said.

The Capitol insurrection left five people dead, including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick who died Thursday from injuries sustained during the siege, a Capitol Police statement showed.

Meanwhile, CNN reported that a video from investigative outlet Status Coup, showed an officer screaming for help as he was crushed Wednesday between a door and people in the pro-Trump mob.

On Friday, the FBI arrested one of the most visible participants in Wednesday's insurrection -- Richard Barnett of Arkansas, who was shown in video footage with his feet on Pelosi's desk.

West Virginia Delegate-elect Derrick Evans was also arrested, who used Facebook live when he joined rioters in the U.S. Capitol, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said in a Friday news conference.

The D.C. Capitol database shows 82 unrest-related arrests so far.

Some people have also been put on leave from their jobs after alleged involvement in the insurrection.

Bradley Rukstales, CEO of marketing consulting agency Cogensia, was put on leave from his position after being arrested on charge of unlawful entry.

On Friday night, the Seattle Police Department's interim chief, Adrian Diaz, said in a statement that at least two Seattle police officers who were in Washington, D.C. during Wednesday's riot have been placed on administrative leave while the Office of Police Accountability investigates.

"The department fully supports all lawful expressions of First Amendment freedom of speech, but the violent mob and events that unfolded at the U.S. Capitol were unlawful and resulted in the death of another police officer," Diaz said in the statement. "If any SPD officers were directly involved in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, I will immediately terminate them."