Attorney Sidney Powell, a former member of Donald Trump's legal team, shown during a November 19 press conference at Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington. File Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Voting equipment maker Dominion Voting Systems filed suit Friday against a former attorney for President Donald Trump who pushed conspiracy theories claiming the company rigged the 2020 election.

The company seeks more than $1.3 billion in damages against Sidney Powell in a civil suit filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., accusing her of falsely claiming that Dominion "rigged the election," "was created in Venezuela to rig elections for Hugo Chavez" and had "bribed Georgia officials for a no-bid contract."

Advertisement

Powell served as one of Trump's most visible litigators in the weeks following his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden, claiming that Dominion was a key player in a conspiracy to steal the election from Trump.

The firebrand conservative attorney, however, was fired by the Trump campaign after a Nov. 19 news conference in which she rolled out her theories about Dominion and Venezuela and made other baseless statements.

Powell, a former federal prosecutor, filed lawsuits in Georgia and Michigan seeking to overturn the results of the election -- all of which were dismissed.

Her "wild accusations are demonstrably false," Dominion said in the suit, adding there are "mountains of direct evidence that conclusively disprove Powell's vote manipulation claims against Dominion -- namely, the millions of paper ballots that were audited and recounted by bipartisan officials and volunteers" in Georgia and other key swing states.

In its complaint, Dominion said its reputation and resale value were severely damaged by a "viral disinformation campaign" orchestrated by Powell "to financially enrich herself, to raise her public profile and to ingratiate herself to Donald Trump."

RELATED Voting machines employee sues Trump campaign over election fraud claims

Company officials said the false accusations resulted in employees receiving death threats and being stalked and harassed.

Dominion Voting Systems employee Eric Coomer filed a separate defamation suit against the Trump campaign last month, saying the conspiracy allegations forced him into hiding due to death threats.

His lawsuit named Powell, fellow Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani, podcast host Joseph Oltmann and several conservative media organizations as defendants for disseminating the claims.