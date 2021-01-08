Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida arrested Ultimate Fighting Championship mixed martial arts fighter Irwin Rivera in Delray Beach Thursday after two of his sisters were found stabbed in Boynton Beach.

Rivera, known in the UFC competition as "The Beast," is being held on attempted murder charges, authorities said. The sisters, age 33 and 22, were repeatedly stabbed in their apartment, prompting calls to police by neighbors and one of the victims.

Advertisement

When police officers arrived, they found the 22-year-old along the road covered in blood. An incident report said she suffered wounds to her back, head and arm. The older sister sustained wounds on her back, face, arms and hands.

Both women survived the attack, and medical personnel transported them to Delray Medical Center. The hospital did not release names but said one sister was in stable condition but the other was in critical condition. One sister suffered two collapsed lungs in the attack.

According to the report, Rivera, 31, told police that he went into his sisters' bedroom while they were sleeping and started stabbing them with a brass knuckle knife. He told police he believed that he killed both of his sisters because a "higher power" told him to for "his purpose."

Rivera, the former Titan FC bantamweight champion, last fought in September when he lost a split decision to Andre Ewell.

"UFC is aware of the recent incident involving Irwin Rivera and subsequently received information from his management that he has been exhibiting behavior consistent with mental health issues," UFC officials said in a statement.

"The allegations are extremely troubling and the organization is currently gathering additional information. The investigation is ongoing and any potential next steps including disciplinary action or medical attention will be determined upon the conclusion. Furthermore, UFC has informed Rivera's management that he will not be offered about at this time," the statement continued.