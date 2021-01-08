Jan. 8 (UPI) -- General Motors is changing its corporate logo with the tagline "Everybody In" to reflect its evolution into electric vehicles, the company said Friday. It is the fifth time in more than 110 years that the company has changed its logo.

The global auto giant said the new marketing campaign with the updated logo and tagline is meant to highlight that the new vehicles are "inclusive and accessible."

The new GM logo features blue tones to evoke clean skies and an underline of the "m" to connect to the previous GM logos as well as visually represent the Ultium platform, the company said. The negative space of the "m" is a nod to the shape of an electrical plug.

"There are moments in history when everything changes. Inflection points," Deborah Wahl, GM global chief marketing officer, said in a statement. "We believe such a point is upon us for the mass adoption of electric vehicles. Unlike ever before, we have the solutions, capability, technology and scale to put everyone in an EV. Our new brand identity and campaign are designed to reflect this."

GM joins Burger King, Kia Motors, Pfizer and Rite Aid as companies that have gone through recent corporate logo changes.

GM said it has made $27 billion in investments into electric and automated vehicle products through 2025 and plans to launch 30 new EVs globally by the end of 2025. The company said it plans to show off the performance and flexibility of the company's Ultium platform.

"GM has the talent, technology and ambition to advance a safer world for all, help reduce emissions and accelerate toward our all-electric future," Wahl said. "'Everybody In' demonstrates our intent to lead, while inviting others -- policymakers, partners, individuals -- to play an active role in moving society forward, whether that's helping to expand infrastructure, advocating for progress in their communities, or simply taking an EV for a test drive to learn about the benefits of EV ownership."