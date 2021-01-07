Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Weekly unemployment claims for the week ending Jan. 2 dipped about 3,000 from the previous week's revised levels, according to new figures released by the Labor Department Thursday.

A total of 787,000 claims were reported, slightly below the previous week's total of 790,000, which was revised up from its initial report. Dow Jones forecasters had predicted jobless claims to reach 815,000 last week.

The Labor Department said the new four-week moving average was 818,750, a decrease of 18,750 from the previous week's revised average. The previous week's average rose from 836,750 to 837,500, an increase of 750.

The jobless claims are still higher than pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels before economic and travel restrictions were put in place around the country.

"A combination of COVID fear and state-mandated restrictions on activity in the services sector is squeezing businesses, and no real relief is likely until a sustained decline in pressure on hospitals emerges; that's probably a story for late February at the earliest," Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said.

The report said for the week ending Dec. 26, New York had the largest increase of initial claims with 10,318 followed by California (10,071), Kentucky (4,341), Missouri (4,105) and New Jersey (2,851). Illinois had the biggest decrease in claims with 34,568, followed by Pennsylvania (9,026), Georgia (7,713), Kansas (3,710) and Texas (3,531).