Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A record number of Americans died of COVID-19 for a second consecutive day on Wednesday as the country posted its second-highest daily total of new cases yet, updated figures showed.

Some 3,865 coronavirus patients died, surpassing Tuesday's record death toll by about 100, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Total U.S. deaths since the start of the pandemic rose to 361,000, including more than 15,000 so far in 2021.

Meanwhile, 253,000 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday -- a daily total surpassed only by the single-day record of 297,000 set five days ago, the Johns Hopkins data showed.

The seven-day average for new daily cases rose past 222,000, marking nearly a 25% jump over the previous week, according to the health news website Stat. More than 21.3 million cases have been confirmed in the United States since March.

U.S. hospitalizations Wednesday also reached record levels for a fifth consecutive day at more than 132,000, the COVID Tracking Project reported.

Health officials in Pennsylvania said Thursday that the first case of the British COVID-19 variant has appeared in the state.

State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said an individual with a "known international exposure" was diagnosed in Dauphin County, Pa.

"A case investigation and contact tracing were performed to identify, inform and monitor anyone who was in close contact with this individual," she said in a statement. "The individual had mild symptoms, which have since been resolved while they completed their isolation at home."

The new variant, known as SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7, was first identified in Britain last month and since been detected in numerous countries around the world, including the United States and Canada.

Another variant also emerged independently in South Africa and has since been detected outside of the country.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says scientists are "working to learn more about these variants to better understand how easily they might be transmitted and whether currently authorized vaccines will protect people against them."

Preliminary studies indicate the British variant is associated with increased transmissibility, but there is no evidence so far that they cause more severe illness or increased risk of death.

At the epicenter of the current outbreak, health officials in Los Angeles warned they are on the verge of losing their ability to treat all those who are sick and urged immediate changes in public behavior.

"This is a health crisis of epic proportions," said Los Angeles County Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer.

"I am more troubled than ever before, and in part, my concern is rooted in the reality that it will take so much more for us to slow the spread given the high rate of community spread," she said.

More than 8,000 patients were hospitalized in the county on Wednesday as nearly 12,000 new cases were confirmed -- a situation which has "upended all aspects of our healthcare delivery system," Ferrer said.

Los Angeles-area health providers are trying to cope by adding intensive care unit capacity in other parts hospitals to house critically ill patients, including recovery rooms, county director of health services Dr. Christina Ghaly told The Los Angeles Times.

In other COVID-19 news Thursday: