Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Rep. Jake LaTurner, R-Kan., said Thursday he has tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the third Republican House member this week to say they have been infected.

Kay Granger and Kevin Brady, both from Texas, said they tested positive for COVID-19, as well, this week.

LaTurner made the statement after voting on the House floor in support of a challenge to Arizona's Electoral College votes.

"Late Wednesday evening, Congressman Jake LaTurner received a positive test result for COVID-19," a statement on Twitter said. "Congressman LaTurner took the test as part of Washington D.C.'s travel guidelines that require visitors to be tested. He is not experiencing any symptoms at this time."

"Congressman LaTurner is following the advice of the House physician and CDC guidelines and, therefore, does not plan to return to the House floor for votes until he is cleared to do so," the message said.

LaTurner missed the vote on challenging Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes after receiving his positive test after midnight.

The marked the end to a chaotic day Wednesday when LaTurner and his House and Senate colleagues had to be ushered out of their chambers after supporters for President Donald Trump breached the entrance of the Capitol building and interrupted the Electoral College certification.