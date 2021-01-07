Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Donald Trump planned Thursday to award golfers Annika Sorenstam, Gary Player and Babe Didrikson Zaharias with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, a day after his supporters rioted in the Capitol.

A White House official told ABC, CNN and Axios the ceremony had been planned for 11:30 a.m. EST Thursday in the East Room. The event was not open to the media.

On Monday, Trump awarded House Rep. Devin Nunes with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The White House announced in March that Sorenstam and Player would receive the honor, but the ceremony was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Zaharias was to receive the honor posthumously. The two-time Olympic gold medalist and 10 LPGA major championship winner died in 1956.

Sorenstam won 72 LPGA titles and 10 major championships. Player won 165 times overall, had 24 wins on the PGA Tour and won nine major championships.

Zaharias, Player and Sorenstam join Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Charlie Sifford and Tiger Woods as the only golfers honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.