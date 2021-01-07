Jan. 7 (UPI) -- A union representing flight attendants says it is concerned about "political violence" aboard airliners after supporters of President Donald Trump caused in-flight disruptions this week.

The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, which represents nearly 50,000 flight attendants at 17 airlines, late Wednesday cited "mob mentality behavior" on "several flights" flights to the Washington, D.C., area and voiced security concerns.

The incidents, union president Sara Nelson said, were "unacceptable and threatened the safety and security of every single person onboard.

"It will not happen again. There's a reason that there are strict penalties and fines for failing to comply with crewmember instructions. Enforcement keeps everyone safe," Nelson said.

Some of the passengers involved in the incidents, Nelson said, were Trump supporters who "participated in the insurrection" at the Capitol.

"Their violent and seditious actions at the Capitol today create further concern about their departure from the D.C. area," she said. "Acts against our democracy, our government, and the freedom we claim as Americans must disqualify these individuals from the freedom of flight."

At least two disruptions were reported on Washington, D.C.-bound flights this week, including a Delta Air Lines flight carrying Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah on Tuesday.

Social media video showed Trump supporters chanting "traitor" at Romney, who drew Trump's ire for criticizing the president's efforts to overturn his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden.

American Airlines said Wednesday it is instituting new rules in response to instances of politically motivated aggression on flights, including no longer serving alcohol on flights to and from Washington, D.C.

"We are working closely with local law enforcement and airport authority partners to ensure the safety of our customers and team members on the ground and in the air," the airline said in a statement issued to CNN.