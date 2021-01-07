Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Bitcoin early Thursday hit a record-high $38,080, pushing the cryptocurrency market above $1 trillion for the first time in history.

The market has increased by 30% since the start of the year, while Bitcoin improved 7% Wednesday. The cryptocurrency market has jumped 370% over the past 12 months.

"The $1 trillion mark cements cryptocurrency as an investable asset class that no longer sits on the fringes of traditional finance as a toy for retail investors," said Jack Purdy, decentralized finance analyst at Messari.

"It demonstrates that this asset class is large enough to absorb large orders like we've seen recently with the slew of institutions entering over the last few months."

Nate Maddrey, a research analyst at Coin Metrics, said in a direct message with CoinDesk that while the market increase is impressive, it still has a long way to go to be compared favorably with other financial assets.

"A trillion-dollar market cap is a big milestone for crypto, especially considering it was below $200 billion less than a year ago," Maddrey said. "But crypto's total market cap is still only a fraction of gold, equities, and many other assets."

Bitcoin supporters have said the crypto offers a hedge against a weak dollar and inflation risk.