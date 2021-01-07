Jan. 7 (UPI) -- President-elect Joe Biden announced Thursday his intent to nominate Federal Appeals Court Judge Merrick Garland as attorney general.

Biden called the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday "one of the darkest days" in U.S. history, CNN reported, and said Garland, among others he selected for his justice team Thursday, provided hope.

"This is a team that will restore your faith in our institution's democracy," Biden said.

Garland similarly emphasized that this is a "critical time."

"I have loved being a judge, but to serve as attorney general at this critical time ... is a calling I am honored and eager to answer. As everyone who watched yesterday's event in Washington, D.C., understands, if they didn't understand before, the rule of law isn't about just some lawyer's turn of phrase, it is the essence of our democracy," Garland said.

Garland also said he would make it his mission to reaffirm principles, such as "ensuring the rule of law" and "equal justice under the law," if confirmed by the Senate.

There should not be "one rule for friends, another rule for foes," or "one rule for the rich, another for the poor," or "depending on one's race or ethnicity," Garland said. "Equal justice under law means all citizens are protected in exercising their civil rights."

Garland added that these are "great principles under which the department was founded and for which it must always stand."

Currently, Garland serves as U.S. Circuit Judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

He graduated from Harvard University and worked as a law clerk before practicing corporate litigation at Arnold & Porter and working as a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Department of Justice, where he played a lead role in the prosecution of the Oklahoma City bombers.

Garland is married with children and thanked his family upon his selection to the post.

In 2016, then-President Barack Obama had nominated him to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court after Justice Antonin Scalia died, but the Senate's Republican majority refused to hold a hearing or vote on his nomination.

Biden's selection of Garland for the post follows Democrats taking control of the Senate with Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock winning runoff races in Georgia, and Congress' early morning confirmation of Biden's win prolonged by the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Some of President Donald Trump's supporters had breached the Capitol to dispute election results.

Garland was seen as a top contender for the post, but concerns about the vacancy his selection would create on the U.S. Court of Appeals had raised concerns that Senate Republicans would block any nomination to that seat.

Biden also selected other nominees for the Justice Department Thursday, including Lisa Monaco, who served as assistant attorney general for national security in the Obama administration, as his nominee for deputy attorney general.

The president-elect also announced Vanita Gupta, a former acting assistant attorney general in the Obama administration, as his nominee for associate attorney general.

Biden also introduced Kristen Clarke, the president and executive director of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law to be the nation's nineteenth assistant attorney general for civil rights.