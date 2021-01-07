There has been no evidence of widespread fraud, despite Trump's claims. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Trump tweeted support of the protesters, saying the presidential election had been "stolen" from him. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Harry's Bar and the Hotel Harrington, a popular location for the pro-Trump group the Proud Boys, is closed in anticipation of the rallies. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

D.C. police issued warnings to not bring firearms to the city while they concentrate on protecting houses of worship that express support for Black Lives Matter. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones, greets supporters of Trump at the rally. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Various groups of Trump supporters announced more rallies this week in support of Trump's baseless claims of election fraud. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Trump, his supporters and some Republicans in Congress are citing baseless claims of widespread fraud in an effort to challenge Biden's victory. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Trump supporters rally near the Capitol ahead of Congress's upcoming Electoral College election vote certification on Tuesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Demonstrators gather and pray holding a cross at a protest against the Electoral College vote to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Vice President Mike Pence has said he will not interfere with the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's win. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A simple majority is required to uphold the objection in each chamber, but both the House and the Senate must agree to the objection for it to succeed. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

At least a dozen House Republicans and some senators have said they plan to object to the vote count. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Thousands of the president's supporters had packed the National Mall by mid-morning Wednesday, gathering between the Washington Monument and the Ellipse. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Trump supporters gather and march toward the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

U.S. Capitol Police exit the building with extra gear ahead of the gatherings to protest against the Electoral College vote count. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A demonstrator wears an American flag around his head as he joins hundreds gathering and praying in protest. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Under federal law, January 6 is the date Electoral College votes determining the next president are counted in a joint session of Congress. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Trump supporters march toward the U.S. Capitol to protest the Electoral College vote count. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Trump also condemned Republicans who have not backed his attempts to overturn the election results. Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

The U.S. Park Police said permits for the rally had been approved and amended by organizers to increase the capacity from 5,000 to 30,000 people. Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

The protests spanned the area around the National Mall. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Trump said he will never concede his loss to Biden because "you don't concede when there's theft involved." Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Thousands of Trump supporters demonstrate in front of the U.S. Capitol on Pennsylvania Avenue. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Trump supporters breach the security perimeter of the U.S. Capitol to protest against the Electoral College vote count that would certify President-elect Joe Biden as the winner. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Men step apart from the crowd to kneel. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

A U.S. Capitol police officer shoots pepper spray at a protester attempting to enter the Capitol building during a joint session of Congress to certify the election results. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Trump supporters climb on scaffolding as they protest the election results in front of the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Law enforcement officers point their weapons as protesters attempt to break into the House Chamber. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Protesters enter the Capitol building during the joint session of Congress. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

The protesters broke through a police line to get inside the Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

The Capitol riot followed a speech by Trump in which he falsely claimed the election was stolen from him. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Lawmakers were told to use gas masks after tear gas was deployed in the Capitol Rotunda. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

U.S. Capitol police officers take positions as protestors enter the Capitol building. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A curfew was instituted for the city from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

The National Guard and law enforcement agencies were brought in to secure the Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Proud Boys and other right-wing groups were among those who participated in the rallies that grew into a storming of the Capitol. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

The protests disrupted the joint session of Congress to certify the election results and put the Capitol on lockdown. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Pro-Trump rioters clash with law enforcement officers at the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Rioters clambered up onto balconies and other parts of the Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Several injuries were reported during the melee. One woman died after being shot. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A man holds a Confederate flag as Pro-Trump rioters breach the security perimeter and penetrate the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A man holds a noose as Pro-Trump supporters riot at the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Congress proceedings resumed around 8 p.m., following the breach and lockdown. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Police also recovered two pipe bombs, one at the Democratic National Committee headquarters and one from the Republican National committee headquarters. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

During the riots, one woman was fatally shot by Capitol Police and three others died due to medical emergencies. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Capitol police stand guard as Pro-Trump rioters breach the security perimeter and penetrate the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Pro-Trump rioters destroy network video gear as hundreds of others breach the security perimeter and penetrate the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

There were 15 arrests following the breach. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

The rioters breach the security perimeter and penetrate the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Supporters of President Donald Trump riot against the Electoral College vote count on Wednesday in protest of Trump's loss to President-elect Joe Biden, prompting a lockdown of the Capitol Building. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser late Wednesday extended a public emergency for 15 days, blaming President Donald Trump for inciting his supporters to breach the U.S. Capitol earlier in the day, resulting in the death of a woman and at least 52 arrests.

One woman was fatally shot by Capitol police. Three others died due to medical emergencies, police said.

Bowser announced the emergency order extension during a press conference, stating it will run through he inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Jan. 20 to ensure peace and security in the city.

The order had been issued and a 6 p.m. curfew imposed Wednesday afternoon after protesters breached police barricades and stormed the U.S. Capitol building as Congress was inside certifying the Electoral College win by Biden, prompting the procedures to be halted.

The mayor described the siege as "an unprecedented attack" on U.S. democracy incited by Trump.

"He must be held accountable," she said. "His constant and divisive rhetoric led to the abhorrent actions we saw today and sadly it led to the loss of a life that will forever stain what could have been and what should have been a peaceful transfer of power.

"Again, he must be held accountable," she said.

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee told reporters that the protesters breached the police barricade at 2:46 p.m. and "multiple individuals" forcibly entered the Capitol building in an attempt to gain access to the ongoing Congress session where they were confronted by plainclothes U.S. Capitol police officers.

One officer discharged their weapon, striking a woman who was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, he said, adding her identity is being withheld and that an investigation into her death has been initiated by the police department's Internal Affairs Division.

A man and two women in the area of the Capitol grounds also died Wednesday due to medical emergencies, he said.

Contee said arrests were ongoing but as of 9:30 p.m. at least 52 people had been taken into custody, four for carrying weapons without a license, one for carrying a prohibited weapon and 47 for curfew violations and unlawful entry, including 26 who were apprehended on Capitol grounds.

Police also recovered two pipe bombs, one from the Democratic National Committee headquarters and one from the Republican National Committee headquarters, as well as a cooler in a vehicle on Capitol grounds that contained molotov cocktails, he said.

Bowser said police will be issuing alerts to the public to be on the lookout for those who stormed the building.

"Some of them have to be held accountable for the carnage," she said.

At least 14 officers were injured during the day, including two who were hospitalized, one with facial injuries from being struck with a projectile and the other who suffered serious injuries when they were pulled into a crowd and assaulted, the police chief said.

Asked if the breach of the Capitol building was the result of police failure, Bowser said there will be time later to assess what happened but right now they are focused on ensuring Congress proceedings, which restarted around 8 p.m., continue and the city is safe.

"We will continue to focus because clearly, we will have more events at the Capitol and we want to make sure every lesson learned from this one is implemented," she said.