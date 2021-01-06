There has been no evidence of widespread fraud, despite Trump's claims. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Trump tweeted support of the protesters, saying the presidential election had been "stolen" from him.

Harry's Bar and the Hotel Harrington, a popular location for the pro-Trump group the Proud Boys, is closed in anticipation of the rallies.

D.C. police issued warnings to not bring firearms to the city while they concentrate on protecting houses of worship that express support for Black Lives Matter.

Conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones, greets supporters of Trump at the rally.

Various groups of Trump supporters announced more rallies this week in support of Trump's baseless claims of election fraud.

Trump, his supporters and some Republicans in Congress are citing baseless claims of widespread fraud in an effort to challenge Biden's victory.

Trump supporters rally near the Capitol ahead of Congress's upcoming Electoral College election vote certification on Tuesday.

Demonstrators gather and pray holding a cross at a protest against the Electoral College vote to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

Under federal law, January 6 is the date Electoral College votes determining the next president are counted in a joint session of Congress.

A simple majority is required to uphold the objection in each chamber, but both the House and the Senate must agree to the objection for it to succeed.

At least a dozen House Republicans and some senators have said they plan to object to the vote count.

Supporters of President Donald Trump gather to protest the Electoral College vote certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday addressed thousands of supporters in Washington who gathered to back his unsubstantiated claims that the presidential election was stolen from him.

Trump spoke at an event at the Ellipse on the National Mall dubbed the "March for Trump/Save America" rally, organized by the group Women for America First.

As he opened his remarks, he slammed the "fake news media" for not showing what called the "hundreds of thousands" of people at the event, saying, "the media is the biggest problem we have, as far as I'm concerned."

"We beat them four years ago," he said, "and this year, they rigged an election, they rigged it like they've never rigged an election before."

The U.S. Park police told NPR that permits for the rally had been approved and amended to increase the capacity from 5,000 to 30,000 people.

Thousands of the president's supporters already had packed the mall by mid-morning Wednesday, gathering between the Washington Monument and the Ellipse for a second day of protests calling for President-elect Joe Biden's victory to be nullified.

The protests came hours before Congress was to meet in a joint session to certify Biden's electoral college victory, where several Republican lawmakers in both chambers planned to object.

Trump's backers warned each other that anti-fascist militants and Black Lives Matter members were infiltrating their ranks, The Washington Post reported.

D.C. police said they made at least six arrests during the first day of protests on Tuesday, including several that were weapons-related. Charges included illegally carrying firearms and possession of unregistered ammunition.

After Tuesday's official events ended, protesters stayed on the streets until late into the night. Social media videos showed some clashing with police -- authorities said several protesters were charged with assaulting a police officer and simple assault.

Trump on Tuesday praised the protesters in a series of tweets, repeating unfounded claims that the presidential election had been "stolen" from him.

"Washington is being inundated with people who don't want to see an election victory stolen by emboldened Radical Left Democrats. Our Country has had enough, they won't take it anymore! We hear you (and love you) from the Oval Office. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump wrote.

He also falsely claimed on Twitter that Vice President Mike Pence has the power to "reject fraudulently chosen electors."

The National Guard was mobilized and every police officer in the District of Columbia was put on duty to handle the protests.