Jan. 6 (UPI) -- U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, announced Tuesday he has tested positive for the coronavirus. He had received the first of two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Brady joins more than 50 members of Congress who have tested positive for COVID-19 or coronavirus antibodies. He took the first dose of the vaccine last month and was on the floor of the House voting this week.

"Tonight, the Office of House Physician informed me that I've tested positive for COVID-19 and am quarantined," Brady said on Twitter.

"As recommended, I received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Dec. 18 and also recently tested negative for COVID on New Year's Day. Begin treatment tomorrow. Should be fine."

Brady's diagnosis comes as the Senate and House prepares to meet for what appears will be a contentious session to accept the Electoral College vote for president.

The Senate sergeant at arms and House physician have said members should only physically go to the joint session of Congress on Wednesday if they are going to speak.