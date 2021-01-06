Trump supporters rally at the U.S. Supreme Court. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

There has been no evidence of widespread fraud, despite Trump's claims. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Trump tweeted support of the protesters, saying the presidential election had been "stolen" from him. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Harry's Bar and the Hotel Harrington, a popular location for the pro-Trump group the Proud Boys, is closed in anticipation of the rallies. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

D.C. police issued warnings to not bring firearms to the city while they concentrate on protecting houses of worship that express support for Black Lives Matter. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones, greets supporters of Trump at the rally. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Various groups of Trump supporters announced more rallies this week in support of Trump's baseless claims of election fraud. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Trump, his supporters and some Republicans in Congress are citing baseless claims of widespread fraud in an effort to challenge Biden's victory. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Trump supporters rally near the Capitol ahead of Congress's upcoming Electoral College election vote certification on Tuesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Demonstrators gather and pray holding a cross at a protest against the Electoral College vote to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Vice President Mike Pence has said he will not interfere with the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's win. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A simple majority is required to uphold the objection in each chamber, but both the House and the Senate must agree to the objection for it to succeed. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

At least a dozen House Republicans and some senators have said they plan to object to the vote count. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Thousands of the president's supporters had packed the National Mall by mid-morning Wednesday, gathering between the Washington Monument and the Ellipse. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Trump supporters gather and march toward the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

U.S. Capitol Police exit the building with extra gear ahead of the gatherings to protest against the Electoral College vote count. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A Trump supporter prays in protest against the Electoral College vote count. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A demonstrator wears an American flag around his head as he joins hundreds gathering and praying in protest. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Under federal law, January 6 is the date Electoral College votes determining the next president are counted in a joint session of Congress. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Trump supporters march toward the U.S. Capitol to protest the Electoral College vote count. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Trump also condemned Republicans who have not backed his attempts to overturn the election results. Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

The U.S. Park Police said permits for the rally had been approved and amended by organizers to increase the capacity from 5,000 to 30,000 people. Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Trump said he will never concede his loss to Biden because "you don't concede when there's theft involved." Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Thousands of Trump supporters gather as he delivers remarks in protest of Congress' certification of Biden as the next president on the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Trump supporters breach the security perimeter of the U.S. Capitol to protest against the Electoral College vote count that would certify President-elect Joe Biden as the winner. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A U.S. Capitol police officer shoots pepper spray at a protester attempting to enter the Capitol building during a joint session of Congress to certify the election results. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb on scaffolding as they protest the election results in front of the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Law enforcement officers point their weapons as protesters attempt to break into the House chambers at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Capitol went into lockdown Wednesday after scores of President Donald Trump's supporters breached a police barricade and forced their way into the government building.

Thousands of demonstrators had earlier gathered on and around the National Mall to hear remarks by Trump, who falsely claimed he won November's presidential election "in a landslide."

Advertisement

After his speech, some protesters clashed with police, breaking through a police line, forcing their way to the Capitol, where members of Congress debated certification of the Electoral College win by President-elect Joe Biden.

Protesters made their way inside the building, walking through Statuary Hall. At least one protester was pictured sitting in the Senate well.

CNN, NPR and The Washington Post, citing unnamed sources, reported at least one person was shot on the Capitol grounds and was receiving emergency care. CNN said the woman was in critical condition.

Images from the scene appeared to show police involved in an armed standoff with someone attempting to enter the House doors.

Congress, which had split into separate sessions to debate an objection to Arizona's electoral votes, was forced to go into recess due to the violence outside.

Vice President Mike Pence, who earlier declined to intervene in the electoral vote certification process, was evacuated from the Capitol. Police also began the process of evacuating members of the House of Representatives to an undisclosed location.

Advertisement

Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., told reporters that lawmakers were told to use gas masks after tear gas was deployed in the rotunda.

The Washington Post reported two nearby buildings -- the Library of Congress James Madison Memorial Building and the Cannon House Office Building -- were evacuated briefly.

"I just had to evacuate my office because of a pipe bomb reported outside. Supporters of the president are trying to force their way into the Capitol and I can hear what sounds like multiple gunshots," Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., tweeted.

"I don't recognize our country today and the members of Congress who have supported this anarchy do not deserve to represent their fellow Americans."

Capitol police called on additional resources to assist with the unrest. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted that Trump ordered the National Guard and other federal law enforcement officers to provide assistance.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered a curfew to begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday and last through 6 a.m. Thursday. She said no one other than essential workers and working media may be in public places or use transportation during the curfew hours.

Additionally, public COVID-19 testing sites have been closed for the day.

Trump called on the protesters to be peaceful.

"Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country," he tweeted.

Advertisement

"I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order - respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!" he followed up about a half-hour later.

Earlier, Trump spoke during a protest at the Ellipse on the National Mall dubbed the "March for Trump/Save America" rally, organized by supporters who back his unsubstantiated claims that the election was "rigged" against him.

As he opened his remarks, Trump slammed the "fake news media" for not showing what called the "hundreds of thousands" of people at the event, saying, "the media is the biggest problem we have, as far as I'm concerned."

The U.S. Park police told NPR that permits for the rally had been approved and amended by its organizers to increase the capacity from 5,000 to 30,000 people.

The crowd roared its approval as Trump went on to claim he will never concede his loss to Biden because "you don't concede when there's theft involved. We won this election, and we won it by a landslide. This was not a close election."

He also condemned what he called "weak Republicans" who have not backed his attempts to overturn the results of the election.

"Now it's amazing," he said, "the weak Republicans, the pathetic Republicans, and that's what happens."

Thousands of the president's supporters had packed the National Mall by mid-morning Wednesday, gathering between the Washington Monument and the Ellipse for a second day of protests calling for Biden's victory to be nullified.

Advertisement

They warned each other that anti-fascist militants and Black Lives Matter members were infiltrating their ranks, The Washington Post reported.

D.C. police said they made at least six arrests during the first day of protests Tuesday, including several that were weapons-related. Charges included illegally carrying firearms and possession of unregistered ammunition.

After Tuesday's official events ended, protesters stayed on the streets until late into the night. Social media videos showed some clashing with police -- authorities said several protesters were charged with assaulting a police officer and simple assault.

Trump on Tuesday praised the protesters in a series of tweets, repeating unfounded claims that the presidential election had been "stolen" from him.

"Washington is being inundated with people who don't want to see an election victory stolen by emboldened Radical Left Democrats. Our Country has had enough, they won't take it anymore! We hear you (and love you) from the Oval Office. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump wrote.

He also falsely claimed on Twitter that Pence has the power to "reject fraudulently chosen electors."

The National Guard was mobilized and every police officer in the District of Columbia was put on duty to handle the protests.