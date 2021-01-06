Nancy Pelosi: Presidential vote certification will resume after lockdown
By
Daniel Uria & Danielle Haynes
A U.S. Capitol police officer shoots pepper spray at a protester attempting to enter the Capitol building during a joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College vote count in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. The Capitol was briefly put on lockdown.
Vice President Mike Pence walks off the House floor during the joint session after protesters breached the Capitol.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. disinfects the gavel as she presides over the Electoral College vote certification.
Pence (L) and Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence preside over the joint session. Pool Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo
The joint session for Electoral College vote certification begins at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Vice President Mike Pence (L) and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., preside over the Electoral College vote certification. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., prepares to announce the Electoral College votes from Arizona. Pool Photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo
Pence said he won't intervene with the electoral vote count despite Trump's false assertions. Pool Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo
Rep. Paul Gosarr, R-Ariz., objects to Arizona's Electoral College certification. Pool Photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo
Electoral College ballot boxes arrive in the House Chamber. Pool Photo by Erin Scott/UPI | License Photo
Pence presides over the Electoral College vote certification. Pool Photo by Saul Loeb/UPI | License Photo
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., arrives for the Electoral College vote certification. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., who just lost her seat in a runoff against Rev. Raphael Warnock, arrives for the Electoral College vote certification. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., has vowed to challenge the election results. Pool Photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo
Pelosi, D-Calif., gives a thumbs-up as the joint session convenes. Pool Photo by J. Scott Applewhite/UPI | License Photo
The joint session is being held in the House Chamber. Pool Photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo
Pence (L) and Pelosi talk before the session starts. Pool Photo by J. Scott Applewhite/UPI | License Photo
Pelosi, D-Calif., presides over the joint session. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday night that leaders of Congress will resume the joint session to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election following a siege on the Capitol building by Trump supporters.
"In consultation with Leader [Steny] Hoyer and Whip [James] Clyburn and after calls to the Pentagon, the Justice Department and the Vice President, we have decided we should proceed tonight at the Capitol once it is cleared for use," she said.
The joint session was halted around 2 p.m. Wednesday when protesters refusing to accept Trump's defeat stormed the U.S. Capitol.
"If our capable floor staff hadn't grabbed them, they would have been burned by the mob," he wrote.
Electoral college ballots rescued from the Senate floor. If our capable floor staff hadn't grabbed them, they would have been burned by the mob. pic.twitter.com/2JCauUIlvg— Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) January 6, 2021
Vice President Mike Pence earlier said he wouldn't try to upend the electoral vote count to certify Biden's victory.
Pence made his position known in a letter to lawmakers in response to President Donald Trump's false assertions on Tuesday that his deputy has the power to "reject fraudulently chosen electors."
"My oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not," Pence wrote in the letter. "My role as presiding officer is largely ceremonial."
Trump slammed Pence's letter on Twitter.
"Mike Pence didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!" he wrote.
The joint session of Congress to certify the votes is also typically ceremonial, but, taking their cue from Trump, some Republican lawmakers held up the process with objections.
As the session began, a group of Republican lawmakers objected to the counting of Arizona's votes.
Earlier, Rep. Paul Gosar of Wyoming, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and other Republicans had challenged Arizona's electors, prompting Congress to retire to their respective chambers for debate, a process that could take up to 2 hours. Each lawmaker will be allowed 5 minutes to speak.
On the Senate floor, Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky argued against overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election.
"The Constitution gives us here in Congress a limited role. We cannot simply declare ourselves a national board of elections on steroids. Voters, courts, states have all spoken. They've all spoken. If we overrule them it would damage our republic forever," he said.
Then the protesters arrived and the building went into lockdown. Congress called a recess and Pence was evacuated.
The plan had been to complete the 2-hour debate on Arizona's votes, then regroup and continue the process in which Pence will hand sealed certificates of states' certified results from a wooden box to tellers appointed from Congress to read.
Any objections to each subsequent state's electoral votes would require another round of debates in each chamber.
On Dec. 14, electors from all 50 states and Washington, D.C., cast their votes as determined by November's general election, giving Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris 306 electoral votes and Trump and Pence 232.
Generally, in presidential elections, certification is conducted pro forma, with the process lasting about a half-hour. But Trump repeatedly has refused to accept the election results, putting forth various unfounded claims of voter fraud in key states.
As a result, several Republican lawmakers in both chambers planned to object Wednesday. At least one House member and one senator must agree to raise an objection for it to be heard.
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., was the first senator to announce he would object to the certification of the votes, and he was followed by a group of 11 other senators, led by Cruz.
A simple majority is required to uphold the objection in each chamber, but both the House and the Senate must agree to the objection for it to succeed.
The Electoral Count Act of 1887 grants Pence the ability to preside over the certification in his role as president of the Senate, but does not allow him to intervene.
Last week, a federal judge rejected a lawsuit by Rep. Louis Gohmert, R-Texas, seeking to expand Pence's power. Gohmert contended that the 12th Amendment granted Pence "exclusive authority and sole discretion" to decide whether electors put forth by the states were valid and to replace them with Trump-appointed electors.
Donald Trump supporters breach Capitol, riot over election results
A man holds a noose as supporters of President Donald Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in protest of Trump's loss to President-elect Joe Biden.
A man holds a Confederate flag as Pro-Trump rioters breach the security perimeter and penetrate the U.S. Capitol.
The Capitol's sergeant-at-arms announced Wednesday evening that the building was secure after rioters stormed in as a joint session of Congress met to certify the Electoral College vote in the presidential election.
Several injuries were reported during the melee. One woman died after being shot.
Rioters clambered up onto balconies and other parts of the Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Pro-Trump rioters clash with law enforcement officers at the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
The protests disrupted the joint session of Congress to certify the election results and put the Capitol on lockdown. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Rioters destroy camera gear and media equipment after breaching the security perimeter and penetrating the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Proud Boys and other right-wing groups were among those who participated in the rallies that grew into a storming of the Capitol. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo
The National Guard and law enforcement agencies were brought in to secure the Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
A curfew was instituted for the city from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
U.S. Capitol police officers take positions as protestors enter the Capitol building. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Lawmakers were told to use gas masks after tear gas was deployed in the Capitol Rotunda.
The Capitol riot followed a speech by Trump in which he falsely claimed the election was stolen from him.
The protesters broke through a police line to get inside the Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Protesters enter the Capitol building during the joint session of Congress. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Law enforcement officers point their weapons as protesters attempt to break into the House Chamber.
Trump supporters climb on scaffolding as they protest the election results in front of the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Pro-Trump protesters climb on scaffolding. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
A U.S. Capitol police officer shoots pepper spray at a protester attempting to enter the Capitol building during a joint session of Congress to certify the election results. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Proud Boys and pro-Trump supporters gather and march to protest against the Electoral College vote count that would certify President-elect Joe Biden as the winner in Washington, DC on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. Under federal law, Jan. 6 is the date Electoral College votes determining the next president are counted in a joint session of Congress. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo
Trump supporters breach the security perimeter of the U.S. Capitol to protest against the Electoral College vote count that would certify President-elect Joe Biden as the winner. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Thousands of Trump supporters demonstrate in front of the U.S. Capitol on Pennsylvania Avenue. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Trump speaks to the crowd.
Trump said he will never concede his loss to Biden because "you don't concede when there's theft involved."
The protests spanned the area around the National Mall. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
The U.S. Park Police said permits for the rally had been approved and amended by organizers to increase the capacity from 5,000 to 30,000 people.
Trump also condemned Republicans who have not backed his attempts to overturn the election results. Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo
Trump supporters march toward the U.S. Capitol to protest the Electoral College vote count. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Under federal law, January 6 is the date Electoral College votes determining the next president are counted in a joint session of Congress. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
A demonstrator wears an American flag around his head as he joins hundreds gathering and praying in protest. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
A Trump supporter wears a Trump mask. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
A Trump supporter prays in protest against the Electoral College vote count. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
U.S. Capitol Police exit the building with extra gear ahead of the gatherings to protest against the Electoral College vote count. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Trump supporters gather and march toward the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Thousands of the president's supporters had packed the National Mall by mid-morning Wednesday, gathering between the Washington Monument and the Ellipse. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
At least a dozen House Republicans and some senators have said they plan to object to the vote count. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
A simple majority is required to uphold the objection in each chamber, but both the House and the Senate must agree to the objection for it to succeed. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Vice President Mike Pence has said he will not interfere with the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's win. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Demonstrators gather and pray holding a cross at a protest against the Electoral College vote to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Trump supporters rally near the Capitol ahead of Congress's upcoming Electoral College election vote certification on Tuesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Trump, his supporters and some Republicans in Congress are citing baseless claims of widespread fraud in an effort to challenge Biden's victory. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Various groups of Trump supporters announced more rallies this week in support of Trump's baseless claims of election fraud. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones, greets supporters of Trump at the rally. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
D.C. police issued warnings to not bring firearms to the city while they concentrate on protecting houses of worship that express support for Black Lives Matter.
Harry's Bar and the Hotel Harrington, a popular location for the pro-Trump group the Proud Boys, is closed in anticipation of the rallies.
Trump tweeted support of the protesters, saying the presidential election had been "stolen" from him. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Supporters in matching hats rally ahead of Congress' upcoming Electoral College election vote certification. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
There has been no evidence of widespread fraud, despite Trump's claims. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Trump supporters rally at the U.S. Supreme Court. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo