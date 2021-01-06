Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Former President George W. Bush will attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration this month, but fellow ex-president Jimmy Carter will not, their representatives said.

Bush and former first lady Laura Bush will be present when Biden is sworn into office in Washington on Jan. 20, spokesman Freddy Ford said in a tweet Tuesday.

"President and Mrs. Bush look forward to returning to the Capitol for the swearing in of President Biden and Vice President Harris," he wrote.

"I believe this will be the eighth Inauguration they've had the privilege of attending -- President [Donald] Trump's being the most recent -- and witnessing the peaceful transfer of power is a hallmark of our democracy that never gets old," Ford added.

Bush was among the first high-ranking Republicans to congratulate Biden on his victory over Trump -- who has not yet conceded defeat and continues to make unfounded allegations of voter fraud.

"Though we have political differences, I know Joe Biden to be a good man, who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country," Bush said in a Nov. 8 statement. "The president-elect reiterated that while he ran as a Democrat, he will govern for all Americans."

Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter, however, will not to travel to Washington to attend the inauguration, a spokeswoman for the nonprofit Carter Center said.

The Carters, both in their 90s, "have sent their best wishes to President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris and look forward to a successful administration," Deanna Congileo said in a statement issued Tuesday to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Since the start of his presidency in 1977, Carter, 96, has attended every inauguration through Trump's four years ago.