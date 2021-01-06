Pence (L) and Pelosi talk before the session starts. Pool Photo by J. Scott Applewhite/UPI | License Photo

The joint session is being held in the House Chamber. Pool Photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo

Pelosi, D-Calif., gives a thumbs-up as the joint session convenes. Pool Photo by J. Scott Applewhite/UPI | License Photo

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., has vowed to challenge the election results. Pool Photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo

Pence said he won't intervene with the electoral vote count despite Trump's false assertions. Pool Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., prepares to announce the Electoral College votes from Arizona. Pool Photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo

Vice President Mike Pence (L) and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., preside over the Electoral College vote certification. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

The joint session for Electoral College vote certification begins at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Pence (L) and Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence preside over the joint session. Pool Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. disinfects the gavel as she presides over the Electoral College vote certification. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Vice President Mike Pence walks off the House floor during the joint session after protesters breached the Capitol. Pool Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., walks to a room on Capitol Hill where senators gathered during the Capitol lockdown. Pool Photo by Win McNamee/UPI | License Photo

Law enforcement officers point their weapons as protesters attempt to break into the House chambers at the U.S. Capitol during a joint session of Congress. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

A U.S. Capitol police officer shoots pepper spray at a protester attempting to enter the Capitol building during a joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College vote count in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. The Capitol was put on lockdown for several hours. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy of California listens during the restart of a House session of Congress to certify Joe Biden as the next U.S president. Pool photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland speaks following the resumption of the joint session of Congress to certify the results of the presidential election. Pool photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

Congress returned to the House Chamber after being evacuated when protesters stormed the Capitol and disrupted a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. Pool photo by Drew Angerer/UPI | License Photo

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi reconvenes a joint session of Congress to certify Joe Biden as the next U.S. after a siege on the Capitol building by Trump supporters. Pool photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The House and Senate on Wednesday night voted to strike down an objection raised against Arizona's electoral votes after the process of confirming the result of the 2020 presidential election was delayed for several hours due to a siege on the Capitol building by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Senators voted 93-6 and the House voted 303-122 to reject the objection brought by Rep. Paul Gosar of Wyoming, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and other Republicans challenging Arizona's electors and prompting Congress to retire to their respective chambers for debate.

Advertisement

Cruz and his fellow Republican Sens. Josh Hawley, Cindy Hyde-Smith, Roger Marshall, John Kennedy and Tommy Tuberville voted to sustain the objection.

However, after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, with some making their way to the Senate floor as members of Congress and Vice President Mike Pence were evacuated, several Republicans said they would no longer object to the election results.

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash.; Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont.; and James Lankford, R-Okla., said they will vote to certify the election.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., said she would no longer object to the election results in Georgia.

Hawley, one of the first to declare he would reject the election results, said he will follow through with his objection to Pennsylvania's electoral votes.

Any objections to each subsequent state's electoral votes would require another round of debates in each chamber.

Advertisement

The session resumed on Wednesday night with Pence condemning the siege that saw rioters enter the Capitol building and the chambers of Congress, prompting a lockdown and delaying the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's win for several hours.

"We condemn the violence that took place here in the strongest possible terms. We grieve the loss of life in these hallowed halls as well as the injuries suffered by those who defended our Capitol today. And we will always be grateful to the men and women who stayed at their posts to defend this historic place," he said.

"To those who wreaked havoc in our Capitol today, you did not win. Violence never wins. Freedom wins and this is still the People's House."

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., condemned the crowd as "unhinged" saying their actions would not deter Congress from fulfilling its duties.

"They tried to disrupt our democracy, they failed. They failed to attempt to obstruct a Congress. This failed insurrection only underscores how crucial the task before us is for our republic," he said.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., addressed Americans who may be "worried about the future of this country" following the images from the Capitol.

"The divisions in our country clearly run deep but we are a resilient, forward-looking and optimistic people and we will begin the hard work of repairing this nation tonight, because here in America we do hard things. In America we always overcome our challenges," he said.

Advertisement

Sen. Jeff Merkley tweeted a photo of the Electoral College ballots, saying they had been safely removed from the Senate floor.

"If our capable floor staff hadn't grabbed them, they would have been burned by the mob," he wrote.

Electoral college ballots rescued from the Senate floor. If our capable floor staff hadn't grabbed them, they would have been burned by the mob. pic.twitter.com/2JCauUIlvg— Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) January 6, 2021

Earlier in the day, McConnell argued against overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election.

"The Constitution gives us here in Congress a limited role. We cannot simply declare ourselves a national board of elections on steroids. Voters, courts, states have all spoken. They've all spoken. If we overrule them it would damage our republic forever," he said.

Then the protesters arrived and the building went into lockdown. Congress called a recess and Pence was evacuated.

The plan had been to complete the 2-hour debate on Arizona's votes, then regroup and continue the process in which Pence will hand sealed certificates of states' certified results from a wooden box to tellers appointed from Congress to read.

Pence earlier said he wouldn't try to upend the electoral vote count to certify Biden's victory.

Pence made his position known in a letter to lawmakers in response to President Donald Trump's false assertions on Tuesday that his deputy has the power to "reject fraudulently chosen electors."

Advertisement

"My oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not," Pence wrote in the letter. "My role as presiding officer is largely ceremonial."

Trump slammed Pence's letter on Twitter.

"Mike Pence didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!" he wrote.

The joint session of Congress to certify the votes is also typically ceremonial, but, taking their cue from Trump, some Republican lawmakers held up the process with objections.

On Dec. 14, electors from all 50 states and Washington, D.C., cast their votes as determined by November's general election, giving Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris 306 electoral votes and Trump and Pence 232.