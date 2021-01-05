Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The Trump administration on Tuesday slapped new sanctions on Iran's steel and metals industry, further ratcheting up tensions between the two nations.

The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control designated the Chinese parts supplier Kaifeng Pingmei New Carbon Materials Technology Co., along with 12 Iranian steel and metals producers and three foreign-based sales agents in the latest round of sanctions.

The State Department said Kaifeng, a supplier of graphite electrodes needed in steel production, and Iran-based Hafez Darya Arya Shipping Co. each "knowingly sold, supplied, or transferred, directly or indirectly, graphite to or from Iran" in contravention of the Iran Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act of 2012.

"The Trump administration remains committed to denying revenue flowing to the Iranian regime as it continues to sponsor terrorist groups, support oppressive regimes, and seek weapons of mass destruction," Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said in a statement.

The new sanctions come as tensions between the United States and Iran have increased in the days following the one-year anniversary of the U.S. drone strike that killed top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani on Jan. 3, 2020.

U.S. officials warned Monday that intercepted communications traffic suggested Iran might be preparing a significant strike to commemorate the date, The Washington Post reported.

Iran announced Monday it would boost uranium enrichment, moving it to a target goal of 20%, well above the 3.67% cap negotiated as part of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action -- a multinational agreement President Donald Trump walked away from in 2018.