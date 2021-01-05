Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Hospitalizations nationwide rose to new record levels Monday as the United States reported nearly 2,000 more deaths from COVID-19, updated figures showed.

The number of Americans under hospital care jumped by nearly 3,000 in one the biggest one-day increases so far, raising the nationwide total to more than 128,000, including 23,400 in intensive care, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

The figures included nearly 7,900 hospitalizations in Los Angeles County alone, where health officials warned residents that January will likely bring "the worst conditions that we have faced the entire pandemic."

There were 1,903 deaths nationwide Monday, pushing the U.S. total since the start of the pandemic to 353,628, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, more than 180,000 new infections were confirmed -- slightly below the two-week daily average of around 200,000. The all-time high of 297,491 new cases was set Saturday.

The new infections brought the total U.S. caseload since March to 20.82 million.

Arizona is experiencing the fastest COVID-19 transmission rates in the country with an average of 200 new daily cases per 100,000 residents during the past week, according to Brown School of Public Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also showed the state surpassing neighboring California and other hotspots such as South Carolina and Tennessee to emerge as the national leader in new cases.

Arizona reported more than 62,000 cases over the past week, including a single-day high of more than 17,000 on Sunday.

Leaders of major hospital and health systems in the state have urged Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to implement statewide mitigation measures such as a mask mandate, a ban on indoor dining and the closure of bars and nightclubs.

In December he instituted measures short of such requirements, instead calling on residents to take "personal responsibility" for curbing COVID-19 infections such as wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

Ducey, however, came under fire Monday after his oldest son posted an online video taken among a maskless, partying crowd.

The footage, apparently posted to Jack Ducey's Instagram account around Dec. 30, sparked criticism after it was shared widely on social media during the New Year's holiday weekend, The Arizona Republic reported.

In other COVID-19 news on Tuesday: