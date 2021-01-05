Shake Shack's new Korean-style Fried Chick'n Sandwich and Gochujang Chick'n Bites were inspired by popular flavors in Seoul. Photo courtesy of Shake Shack

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- In case you thought there were not enough fast-food chicken sandwich choices, Shake Shack rolled out its Korean-style Fried Chick'n Sandwich and Gochujang Chick'n Bites on Tuesday.

Shake Shack uses Gochujang, a fermented red chili paste that is a staple of Korean cuisine, with both items, which were popular at its restaurants in South Korea. The chicken sandwich will be served with white kimchi coleslaw.

Advertisement

"Our take on the classic was such a hit in Seoul, we had to bring it stateside for you to try," Shake Shack said in a statement. "Inspired by our teams' work and travels in South Korea and the incredible food scene there, this limited-time chicken sandwich features a spicy-sweet gochujang-glazed crispy chicken breast over our white kimchi slaw and toasted sesame seeds."

Popeyes' wildly successful spicy chicken sandwich in late 2019 rekindled the chicken sandwich wars, with offers by Chick-Fil-A, KFC, Wendy's, McDonald's and Taco Bell. McDonald's, in fact, will add three new chicken sandwiches to its menu next month.

Shake Shack is hoping its Asian flair on the chicken sandwich will make it standout among the tense competition.

"[Gouchujang] is another flavor-packed, go-to ingredient in Korean cooking, made with red chili peppers, sticky rice, fermented soybeans and salt," Shake Shack said. "The result? A red fermented paste that's kinda spicy, kinda sweet, packed with umami flavor and used as an anchor in all kinds of stews, marinades, sauces and more."

Shake Shack stressed that the Korean-style offerings are limited-time items but did not give a date on how long they will stick around.