Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Nearly 200 business leaders urged Congress on Monday to certify the results of the presidential election as several lawmakers have said they will object to the traditionally ceremonial procedure.

The letter issued by nonprofit organization Partnership for New York City and signed by a large swath of business people came as a dozen Senators and a slew of House representatives, all Republican, said they will object on Wednesday to certifying election results that say President-elect Joe Biden won November's presidential election.

The letter's signatories, which include Ajay Banga, executive chairman of Mastercard; and Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO of Pfizer, said the election is over and it's now time for the country to move forward.

"President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have won the Electoral College and the courts have rejected challenges to the electoral process. Congress should certify the electoral vote on Wednesday, Jan. 6," the letter said. "Attempts to thwart or delay this process run counter to the essential tenets of our democracy."

Adam Silver, commissioner of the National Basketball Association; Brad Smith, president of Microsoft; and David M. Solomon, chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs, were among the heads of 188 companies to sign the letter.

They said the Biden administration faces the task of defeating the COVID-19 health crisis and restoring the livelihoods of millions of Americans who have lost their jobs and there should be "no further delay in the orderly transfer of power."

"Our duly elected leaders deserve the respect and bipartisan support of all Americans at a moment when we are dealing with the worst health and economic crises in modern history," the letter said.

The letter was issued as Sen. Ted Cruz leads a coalition of 11 Republican senators who said Saturday they will object to the certification process. On Monday night, Sen. Kelly Loeffler said she would also object.