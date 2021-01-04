McDonald's will roll out its new Crispy Chicken Sandwich next month. Photo courtesy of McDonald's

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- McDonald's announced Monday it will start serving three new chicken sandwiches starting Feb 24 -- to further compete with chains like Wendy's that more heavily promote chicken.

The new sandwiches include the Crispy Chicken Sandwich topped with crinkle cut pickles, the spicy chicken with spicy pepper sauce and pickles, and the deluxe served with lettuce, Roma tomatoes and mayonaise.

According to the fast-food firm, "We're serving it three ways -- crispy, spicy and deluxe."

McDonald's previously tested the Crispy Chicken Sandwich in Houston and Knoxville, Tenn., in 2019, after franchisees asked for a Southern-style sandwich to compete with Chick-fil-A, CNBC reported.

Last November, executives told investors about the wider U.S. release of the Crispy Chicken Sandwich.

"We've heard out customers loud and clear, and we know they're craving more chicken options," the vice president of menu innovation, Linda VanGosen, said in a statement. "We're confident all chicken fans -- from traditionalists to spice enthusiasts -- will discover a new menu favorite."