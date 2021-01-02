Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania state legislator Mike Reese, died Saturday at the age of 42, colleagues reported.

According to a statement posted to the Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus website, Reese died of an apparent brain aneurysm at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg.

Reese, a Republican who represented Westmoreland/Somerset in the western part of the state, was elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2008 and served the Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus as caucus secretary in the 2019-20 session and was elected to serve as Republican caucus chairman in the 2020-21 session.

"I have known Mike since he took office in 2009 and have been proud to witness his many legislative accomplishments, especially his tireless work on behalf of Pennsylvania's students and families. Mike was a model legislator who thoughtfully put his constituents first. His spirit, presence and counsel will be sorely missed," Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff said.

Reese is survived by his wife, Angela, and three children.

Earlier this month Reese announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 but that his symptoms were mild.