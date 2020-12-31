Dec. 31 (UPI) -- The Trump administration said it will impose new tariffs on products made in the European Union, including certain aircraft parts and wines and other spirits.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative announced the new tariffs on Wednesday, but did not specify when they will take effect.

Advertisement

The office said it's "amending" the tariffs as part of a long-running disagreement over government subsidies given to aircraft manufacturers Boeing and Airbus.

Earlier this year, the EU imposed tariffs on $4 billion worth of U.S. products after it received approval from the World Trade Organization. The Trump administration has called that move by the European bloc "unfair."

The dispute dates back nearly two decades and is rooted in federal aid given to U.S.-based Boeing and subsequent EU subsidies granted to France-based Airbus.

"The EU was authorized to impose tariffs affecting $4 billion in U.S. trade as a result of related WTO litigation. In implementing its tariffs, however, the EU used trade data from a period in which trade volumes had been drastically reduced due to the horrific effects on the global economy from the COVID-19 virus," the office said in a statement.

"The result of this choice was that Europe imposed tariffs on substantially more products than would have been covered if it had utilized a normal period."

With its move, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative asked the EU to "take some measure to compensate for this unfairness."

U.S. officials said the tariffs will cover aircraft manufacturing parts from France and Germany, certain non-sparkling wines from France and Germany and certain cognac and other grape brandies from France and Germany.