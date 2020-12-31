Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell again said "no" on Thursday to a proposal in Congress to increase stimulus payments to Americans to $2,000, despite compromise efforts by Democrats.
Senate Democrats had offered to consider GOP priorities that McConnell attached to the issue on Tuesday, in exchange for McConnell allowing a floor vote in the chamber for a standalone bill to raise the stimulus payments.
With McConnell refusing the proposal, which passed the House this week and is supported by President Donald Trump, it means the Senate can't vote on the prospect of giving struggling Americans more aid money.
A number of Republicans have also opposed the idea of increasing the amount, but McConnell is singlehandedly preventing the bill from even receiving an up-or-down vote.
McConnell first blocked the proposal on Tuesday, but said he would consider the raise as long as the Senate also considers two unrelated matters -- a provision to reduce legal protections for social media platforms and one creating an election integrity commission, both of which have been battles pushed by Trump in recent weeks.
Thursday, Schumer offered McConnell votes on both issues -- but the Republican leader still refused.
Schumer said allowing the Senate to vote on the standalone CASH Act -- rather than sandbagging it with the "poison pill" measures opposed by Democrats -- is the only way to get Americans "the $2,000 checks they need and deserve."
McConnell on Thursday dismissed the proposal to give Americans more money as "socialism for the rich."
Schumer answered, "Just give us a vote on the House-passed bill, and we can vote on whatever right-wing conspiracy theory you like."
Several other GOP senators have supported McConnell's position, but Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham told Fox News Thursday that a standalone vote on the proposal "might pass" in the upper chamber. If it did, the raise would then only need Trump's signature to take effect.
Graham said he hopes the Senate will get another chance to consider the increase next week after the 117th Congress is seated on Sunday.
"I'd like a standalone vote in the new Congress on the $2,000 check," Graham said. "We have seven Republicans who've already said they would vote for it. We need five more. I think if we had the vote, we would get there."
With the ongoing debate in the Senate, Trump returned from his Florida resort to the White House on Thursday, ahead of schedule.
Pictures of the Year: top U.S. news images for 2020
President Donald Trump takes off his face mask
as he returns to the White House after undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on October 5. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Dr. Anthony Fauci (R)
, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stands as Trump leaves a press briefing on the pandemic with members of the Coronavirus Task Force at the White House on March 26. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo
The casket containing the remains of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died
on September 18 at age 87, is carried into the Supreme Court to lie in repose in Washington, D.C., on September 23. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Judge Amy Coney Barrett holds up a blank note pad on the second day of her confirmation hearing
to fill Ginsburg's seat on the Supreme Court before the Senate Judiciary Committee on October 13. Pool Photo by Tom Williams/UPI | License Photo
Trump (L) arrives to introduce Barrett (R) as his Supreme Court nominee during a ceremony in the Rose Garden that resulted in a COVID-19 outbreak
at the White House on September 26. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo
Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., talks to socially distanced reporters after the Senate reconvened following an extended recess due to the coronavirus pandemic on Capitol Hill on May 4. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield appears before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing to review coronavirus response efforts on Capitol Hill on September 16. Redfield said the use of face masks
is vital to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo
Trump poses with a Bible
outside St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C., on June 1 as protesters demonstrated nearby. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo
Mark (L) and Patricia McCloskey point a pistol and semi-automatic rifle
as protesters for social justice walk past their St. Louis house en route to the mayor's home on June 28. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a campaign rally
for Trump in Tulsa, Okla., on June 20. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
Senate Judiciary Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., adjusts his face mask as he arrives for a November 17 committee hearing on actions of Twitter and Facebook
during the presidential election. Pool Photo by Bill Clark/UPI | License Photo
President Donald trump and first lady Melania Trump depart after addressing the third night of the Republican National Convention
at Fort McHenry in Baltimore on August 26. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Trump delivers remarks as he departs the White House to visit a Whirlpool manufacturing plant in Ohio on August 6. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Trump drives his golf cart, number 45, as he plays a round of golf at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va., on December 13. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., rides an escalator as he returns to his office at the U.S. Capitol on October 1. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The control room where live feeds are managed is in operation for the first night of the virtual Democratic National Convention
at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee on August 17. Pool Photo by Scott Olson/UPI | License Photo
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stands next to a campaign truck covered with her photos as she prepares to speak to the media after greeting voters on primary election day
in New York City on June 23. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris smiles during her vice presidential debate
with Vice President Mike Pence in Salt Lake City on October 7. Pool Photo by Justin Sullivan/UPI | License Photo
Shannon Epstein (L) and Bekah Carlson react while watching televised election results at McPherson Square near the White House on November 3. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Canvassers process mail-in election ballots
at a sorting facility in Gaithersburg, Md., on October 29. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden march in the streets near the White House on November 6. Biden was projected as the winner
the next day. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
President-elect Joe Biden (2nd R), his wife Jill Biden (R), Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (2nd L) and her husband Douglas Emhoff appear onstage after Biden defeated Trump
in the presidential election, in Wilmington, Del., on November 7, 2020. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off with the first crewed Crew Dragon spacecraft
from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on May 30. The mission, classified as Crew Demo 2, is flying NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken and is the first crewed mission from the center in over nine years. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
Vanessa Bryant is overcome with emotion and grief as she addresses family members, friends, and fans attending the memorial service
for her husband and daughter, Kobe and Gianna Bryant, in Los Angeles on February 24. The NBA star and his 13-year-old daughter were killed along with seven others in a helicopter crash on January 26. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The casket containing the body of Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., crosses the Edmund Pettus Bridge during his funeral procession
in Selma, Ala., on July 26. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo
The Bidens touch the casket of civil rights pioneer and longtime Lewis as they pay their respects following a memorial service in the Rotunda
of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on July 27. Pool Photo by Jonathan Ernst/UPI | License Photo
Nardos Zacarias of Springfield, Va., places a flower in the new Black Lives Matter street sign
as she participates in a rally against racism and police violence in Washington, D.C., on June 6. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Thousands of protesters
took to the streets for a second weekend demanding justice for the death of Floyd in Washington, D.C., on June 6. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Rodney Floyd (L) speaks during his brother George's funeral service
at The Fountain of Praise Church on June 9 in Houston. Pool Photo by David J. Phillip/UPI | License Photo
Chandany Smith attends the March on Washington
at the Lincoln Memorial on August 28. The march was a call for justice and an end to police brutality in light of the rash of the recent killings of unarmed Black men and women by police. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo
Black Lives Matter supporters argue with Trump supporters during a demonstration while the president visits
a week after police shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back in Kenosha, Wis., on September 1. Later that week, the news broke that seven officers in Rochester, N.Y., were suspended after the arrest of Daniel Prude resulted in his death
. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Georgetown Law School Professor Paul Butler, Angela Underwood Jacobs, whose brother David Underwood, a Federal Protective Service officer, was shot and killed in Oakland, George Floyd's brother Philonise Floyd and civil rights attorney Ben Crump are sworn in during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on police brutality and racial profiling on June 10. A few days later, the Senate also held a hearing
on police brutality. Pool Photo by Brendan Smialowski/UPI | License Photo
Proud Boys attack antifa demonstrators on the sidewalk following a Pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C., on December 12. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
A New York police officer looks around as a police van burns in the background during continuing demonstrations
over the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police, in New York City on May 30. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Sandra Lindsay (L), a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine
by Dr. Michelle Chester, in New York City on December 14. Pool Photo by Mark Lennihan/UPI | License Photo
A healthcare worker takes a break outside Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in New York City on April 6. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Medical professionals administer rapid pinprick COVID-19 antibody testing to food service and custodial staff from the Culver City Unified School District in Culver City, Calif., on May 23. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Healthcare workers gather in Times Square for the daily "Thank You Hour" to honor essential medical workers and to protest as demonstrations around the country continue over the death of George Floyd in New York City on June 2. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Archbishop of Washington Wilton Daniel Gregory (C) holds Easter mass to a virtual congregation
at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C., on April 12. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange
at the opening bell on Wall Street in New York City on March 17. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
People line up to receive bags of food from the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank as the coronavirus has hit the food insecure especially hard in Daly City, Calif., on April 17. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
COVID Memorial Project volunteers plant 20,000 American flags at sunset on the National Mall to represent the 200,000 Americans who have died
in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in Washington, D.C., on September 21. The death toll has continued to climb. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Harvey Weinstein arrives at Manhattan Court as jury selection continues in his sexual misconduct trial in New York City on January 13. Weinstein received 23 years in prison
on charges of rape and criminal sexual act. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Sawyers with the Billings IA, a Bureau of Land Management Initial Attack crew based in Billings, Mont., take a brief respite before they continue to prepare a road for burnout operations at the August Complex fire
in Mendocino National Forest on September 6. The fire was the first in California's history to surpass burning more than 1 million acres. Photo by Spc. Michael Ybarra/U.S. Army | License Photo
An eerie mixture of fog and smoke casts an orange glow over San Francisco and the Bay Bridge at 10:10 a.m. along the Embarcadero on September 9. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
A massive plume of smoke rises from the CalWood wildfire
, burning in the Boulder County foothills near Jamestown, as seen from Niwot, Colo., on October 17. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
The U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, Fla., conducts an overflight to survey the damage from Hurricane Laura
near Orange, Texas, on August 27. Photo by PO3 Paige Hause/U.S. Coast Guard | License Photo