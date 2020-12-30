Activists march in Los Angeles, Calif., on September 23 with an effigy of Breonna Taylor during a demonstration demanding justice in the Louisville, Ky., woman's death. File Photo by Kyle Grillot/EPA-EFE

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The police department in Louisville, Ky., has moved to fire two officers who were involved in the controversial shooting death of Breonna Taylor this year, which has been a catalyst in ongoing calls for police reforms in the United States.

Attorneys for both officers, Myles Cosgrove and Detective Joshua Jaynes, said the department has notified them that it's begun the termination process.

Advertisement

One of the letters was posted to Facebook late Tuesday by civil rights activist Shaun King.

Under department rules, both officers must answer the notices at a hearing Thursday before Louisville Police Chief Yvette Gentry, where they can make appeals to influence her final decision.

The move comes nine months after Taylor, 26, was killed by police in her Louisville apartment during a drug raid targeting her ex-boyfriend. Jaynes was not present, but he is accused of acting irresponsibly in procuring the warrant that led to the raid, The New York Times reported.

Jaynes' attorney Thomas Clay said he will contest the charges.

"We intend to show up to the pre-termination hearing on Dec. 31 and we're going to contest this action, although I'm not optimistic about ... Gentry changing her decision," Clay told NPR.

Officer Brett Hankison, who was also involved in the raid, was fired in June and is so far is the only officer that's been punished in connection with Taylor's death.

Hankison was indicted in September for firing shots into a neighboring apartment during the raid, but not for Taylor's death. Cosgrove and another officer who was at the raid were not indicted.