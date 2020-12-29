Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will receive a COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, becoming the latest high-profile figure to be inoculated.

Harris and husband Doug Emhoff will receive their first of two doses at about 10 a.m. EST in Washington, D.C., transition officials said.

They and other top officials are receiving the vaccinations in public to build confidence among skeptical Americans who are unsure of their safety and effectiveness.

Two "messenger RNA" vaccines have so far been approved for use in the United States -- one from Pfizer-BioNTech and one from Moderna. Clinical trials have shown both to be about 95% effective with only mild side effects.

A number of government leaders and lawmakers have received an initial dose over the last two weeks since the vaccines were approved.

President-elect Joe Biden was inoculated last week. He and Harris staggered their vaccinations at the recommendation of medical experts, officials said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins also received theirs publicly last week. Vice President Mike Pence, second lady Karen Pence and U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams were inoculated at the White House on Dec. 18.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress have also received their vaccinations. President Donald Trump has not yet received the vaccine, most likely because health advice recommends that anyone who's been treated for COVID-19 wait for 90 days to be vaccinated.