Dec. 29 (UPI) -- All eyes will be on the Senate on Tuesday as the chamber must stake out a position on raising the amount of stimulus payments to Americans, and it faces a tough choice -- either go back on previous fiscal concerns or oppose President Donald Trump in the final days of his presidency.

The House on Monday passed a standalone measure to increase the stimulus amount from $600 in the current relief package to $2,000, acquiescing to a demand from Trump last week when he refused to sign the legislation for several days.

There was Republican opposition in the House -- 134 voted against the raise Monday -- and there has been opposition in the Senate.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell can take up or block the House legislation, but despite strong opposition among GOP senators he's under intense pressure from Democrats and Trump on the issue.

Following Monday's House vote, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer put the onus directly on McConnell, who has yet to make any public comments on the proposal to give Americans more money.

"Following the strong bipartisan vote in the House, [Tuesday] I will move to pass the legislation in the Senate to quickly deliver Americans with $2,000 emergency checks," Schumer said in a statement.

"Every Senate Democrat is for this much-needed increase in emergency financial relief, which can be approved tomorrow if no Republican blocks it -- there is no good reason for Senate Republicans to stand in the way."

"There's strong support for these $2,000 emergency checks from every corner of the country," he added. "Leader McConnell ought to make sure Senate Republicans do not stand in the way of helping to meet the needs of American workers and families who are crying out for help."

The measure could pass in the Senate immediately if all 100 senators agree to the raise. If even one votes against unanimous consent, it could then take days for the chamber to debate and make a roll call vote and pass it with a simple majority.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., piled on pressure by threatening to filibuster a vote to override Trump's veto of a defense funding bill unless the chamber votes on the stimulus raise.

"I'm going to object until we get a vote on legislation to provide a $2,000 direct payment to the working class," Sanders said in a statement.

"Let me be clear: If Sen. McConnell doesn't agree to an up or down vote to provide the working people of our country a $2,000 direct payment, Congress will not be going home for New Year's Eve. Let's do our job."

Trump, who said Sunday he had GOP support in the Senate for the raise, added more muscle to his demand on Monday night -- underscoring what has turned into an extremely rare alliance with House Democrats, seemingly against Senate Republicans.

"Give the people $2,000, not $600," he tweeted. "They have suffered enough!"

McConnell is in a tough spot. Long-standing GOP opposition to greater COVID-19 emergency spending is the chief reason a relief bill was deadlocked in Congress for months. And so now the choice is to relent a bit and send more money to struggling Americans -- or directly oppose Trump in the final weeks of his administration and risk political backlash in the coming Senate runoffs in Georgia, which could cede control of the chamber to Democrats.

Pelosi and House Democrats approved a $3 trillion relief package back in May, which would have funded more stimulus payments, unemployment benefits, coronavirus testing and $1 trillion to states and cities. Senate Republicans and Trump never took a serious look at the bill.

Over the summer, Pelosi and Schumer negotiated with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to find a compromise, but failed. Democrats refused to consider a bill costing less than $2 trillion.

McConnell called the figure too high and Senate Republicans in September unveiled a "skinny" $500 billion relief bill, which included no stimulus and was quickly rejected by Democrats as "emaciated."

It wasn't until this month, amid a historic surge in COVID-19 cases, that bipartisan support coalesced around the $900 billion "compromise" relief measure. It passed with overwhelming majorities in both chambers last week.