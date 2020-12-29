Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Luke Letlow, who was elected to the U.S. Congress from Louisiana last month, died Tuesday night from complications of COVID-19. He was 41.

The Republican congressman-elect died at Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport where he had been in the intensive care unit since Dec. 22, his representative Andrew Bautsch said in a statement, WDSU News reported.

"The family appreciates the numerous prayers and support over the past days but asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time," Bautsch said. "A statement from the family along with funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time."

He is the first U.S. congressman or congressman-elect to die from COVID-19.

Letlow is survived by his wife, Julia Barnhill Letlow, and their two young children.

Letlow, who was to be sworn-in on Sunday, announced he had tested positive for the virus before he was admitted to the St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe on Dec. 19

Three days later, he was transferred to Shreveport, Bautsch said.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards offered his condolences to Letlow's family via Twitter, asking the public to pray for them.

"I am heartbroken that he will not be able to serve our people as a U.S. representative, but I am even more devastated for his loving family," he said.

"I have ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on the day of Congressman-elect Letlow's funeral," he said.

The Louisiana Congressional Delegation issued a statement saying they are "devastated" to hear of Letlow's death.

"Luke had such a positive spirit, and a tremendously bright future ahead of him," the statement said. "He was looking forward to serving the people of Louisiana in Congress, and we were excited to welcome him to our delegation where he was ready to make an even greater impact on our state and our Nation. More than anything, Luke was a loving husband, father, brother and son, and his family -- like so many others who have been affected by this evil disease -- needs our prayers."

According to Govtrack.us, more than 40 House representatives have tested positive for the virus. Since the pandemic began, nearly 338,561 people have died in the United States from COVID-19, a live tracker of the virus by Johns Hopkins University showed late Tuesday.