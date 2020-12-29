Dec. 29 (UPI) -- President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday criticized the Trump administration for falling "far behind" on its plans to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

In a speech from Wilmington, Del., Biden noted the Trump administration's goal to vaccinate 20 million Americans by the end of December. Two million people have received the vaccine with two days left in the month, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker.

"The Trump administration's plan to distribute vaccines is falling far behind," Biden said.

Biden has pledged to distribute 100 million vaccines and encourage mask-wearing during his first 100 days in office.

On Tuesday he said he would require additional funding from Congress and increased federal involvement in states to carry out the plan, adding that even if 1 million vaccinations were administered each day it would still take months to vaccinate the majority of the U.S. population.

"It will take more time than anyone would like and more time than the promises of the Trump administration. This is going to be the greatest operational challenge we've ever faced as a nation," Biden said. "But we're going to get it done. But it's going to take a vast new effort that's not yet underway."

He added that his administration would launch a "massive public education campaign" to increase vaccine acceptance, acknowledging that Black, Latino and Native American communities "have not always been treated with the dignity and honesty they deserve by the federal government and the scientific community throughout our history."

Biden praised Congress for passing a $900 billion coronavirus relief bill that was signed by President Donald Trump on Sunday but said more financial aid will be necessary, as an effort to increase individual payments to $2,000 faced a roadblock in the Senate.

"I'll propose a COVID action package early next year and challenge Congress to act on it quickly," he said.