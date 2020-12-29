Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The 737 Max, Boeing's troubled airliner that's been grounded for almost two years over trouble with its automated flight system, returns to the skies over the United States on Tuesday.

American Airlines is the first U.S. carrier to return the model to commercial service. Tuesday it was scheduled to fly the plane on a three-hour trip from Miami to New York City.

AA Flight 718, a 737 Max 8, was scheduled to leave Miami International Airport for New York City's LaGuardia Airport at 10:30 a.m. EST.

American's return opens the door for the 737 Max to resume commercial service in the United States, which grounded the airliner in March 2019 after two crashes overseas killed close to 350 people. It was later found there was a problem with the automated flight software.

American said earlier this month it was preparing its 737 Max fleet for a return after the Federal Aviation Administration certified the software fix and deemed the plane airworthy. Brazil has also cleared the 737 Max.

American has said it will use the model for daily flights between Miami and New York City and will likely add more in January.

Only two other U.S. carriers presently fly the 737 Max -- United and Southwest. United plans to return its planes to service in February and Southwest will follow in March.

Alaska Airlines has agreed to buy 737 Max airliners from Boeing, but to date has not yet taken any deliveries.