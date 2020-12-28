Dec. 27 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Sunday announced he will be attending at a rally in Georgia to support two Republican candidates in a Senate runoff election.

The president tweeted on Sunday that he will be attending a rally on the night of Jan. 4 in Georgia to show support for Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in races that will decide which party controls the Senate.

Perdue and Loeffler are facing Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively. If both Democrats win their races, control of the Senate would swing to a 50-50 split, making Vice President-elect Kamala Harris the tie-breaker.

"On behalf of two GREAT Senators, Perdue and Loeffler, I will be going to Georgia on Monday night, Jan. 4th, to have a big and Wonderful RALLY," the president tweeted. "So important for our Country that they win!"

Loeffler responded that it's an honor to have the "full and total support" of the president.

"Looking forward to welcoming you back to Georgia on Monday!" she tweeted.

The Republican National Committee announced it would be holding the rally a day before the election in support of Perdue and Loeffler at the Dalton Regional Airport.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence both visited the state earlier this month to headline a rally in support of the Republican pair.

Perdue secured only a 1.8% lead over Ossoff in last month's general elections and Warnock had 32.9% to Loeffler's 25.9%. The runoff elections were called as neither had won a majority.

President-elect Joe Biden visited the Georgia capital of Atlanta earlier this month to urge Democrats to vote for Ossoff and Warnock.

"I need two senators from this state who want to get something done, not two senators who are just going to get in the way," Biden said.