Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Less than a day after President Donald Trump signed the $900 billion COVID-19 relief package, the House will vote Monday on a measure to increase direct stimulus payments to Americans to $2,000 each.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will bring the measure -- called the Caring for Americans with Supplemental Help, or CASH Act -- to a floor vote, forcing House Republicans on the record on the issue of larger stimulus payments.

The newly signed measure, as it currently stands, provides only $600 payments to most Americans, but Trump delayed signing the bill for days over a multitude of complaints, including his desire to raise the amount to $2,000. A bid by House Democrats on Thursday to get unanimous consent for the raised amount was blocked by House Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy.

"The signing of the bipartisan, bicameral coronavirus relief legislation is welcome news for the 14 million Americans who just lost the lifeline of unemployment benefits on Christmas weekend, and for the millions more struggling to stay afloat during this historic pandemic and economic crisis," Pelosi said in a statement Sunday.

"We need to ensure robust support for state and local government to distribute and administer a vaccine, keep workers employed and prevent devastating service cuts -- and we must do so as soon as possible.

"Now, the president must immediately call on congressional Republicans to end their obstruction and to join him and Democrats in support of our standalone legislation to increase direct payment checks to $2,000. ... Every Republican vote against this bill is a vote to deny the financial hardship that families face and to deny the American people the relief they need."

This time, it appears the prospect of increasing the stimulus amount has more Republican support.

"On Monday, the House will vote to increase payments to individuals from $600 to $2,000. Therefore, a family of four would receive $5,200," Trump said in a statement late Sunday.

"The Senate will start the process for a vote that increases checks to $2,000."

At least one GOP House member, Rep. Tom Reed of New York, said he will vote for the increase.

"The American people are hurting," Reed, co-chair of the bipartisan "Problem Solvers" group of about 50 lawmakers, said in a statement.

"Economic stagnation and lockdowns have left many in difficult financial situations. I've communicated to the president my support for his directive to increase the total size of stimulus checks to $2,000 per individual and will be voting in favor of the CASH Act tomorrow to do so."

The new round of stimulus payments will go to most Americans who earned less than $75,000 last year. The amount will gradually decrease by $5 for every $100 earned over the income threshold.

The president last week called the relief package and attached omnibus spending bill a "disgrace," even though Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin was Trump's point man for months in the negotiations with House Democrats for what ultimately became the aid package.

The spending bill, like the relief measure, was also signed Sunday night and will fund the federal government until October.