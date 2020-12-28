Home Depot is recalling about 190,000 large Hampton Bay Mara ceiling fans because detaching blades present a risk of injury. Photo courtesy of King of Fans

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Home Depot is recalling about 190,000 large ceiling fans after the company received at least 47 reports of blades flying off and hitting people or causing property damage, the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission said.

The 54-inch Hampton Bay Mara Ceiling Fans, manufactured by Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based King of Fans, were sold for about $150 exclusively through Home Depot from April to October 2020, the agency said. About 8,000 of the fans were sold in Canada.

The fans present a possible injury hazard, and at least two customers were hit by flying blades that detached, federal safety officials said.

The company said in a press release that the defect was an isolated manufacturing problem where "one of the two screws retaining the locking clip is not adequately secured to the flywheel" and it offered an apology.

"We take pride in the quality of our products, and the safety of our customers is our priority," King of Fans said.

The indoor-outdoor fans came with a white color-changing integrated LED light and remote control, and were sold in matte white, matte black, black and polished nickel. Home Depot tweeted a recall notice Monday.

Customers should immediately stop using the ceiling fans, and be on the lookout for unusual blade movement or uneven gaps between the blades and fan body, the manufacturer said. Recall return instructions are available on the King of Fans website.