Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Monday for a second time denied bail to Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite facing charges of acting as an accomplice of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Judge Alison Nathan of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York again ruled that Maxwell, 59, poses a flight risk, citing the severity of the charges she faces.

"The court again concludes that no conditions of release can reasonably assure the defendant's appearance at future proceedings," Nathan wrote.

In July, Nathan denied her bail, siding with prosecutors who said that her wealth and dozens of overseas bank accounts make her an "extreme" flight risk.

Earlier this month, Maxwell's attorneys proposed a $28.5 million bail package secured with $8 million in property and $500,000 in cash, the filing noted. Additionally, Maxwell's relatives and friends have agreed to give an additional $5 million.

Maxwell pleaded not guilty to eight counts related to accusations that she helped Epstein sexually exploit and abuse multiple minor girls as young as 14 from 1994 to 1997.

The charges include conspiracy, perjury, enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sexual acts and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. If convicted, Maxwell faces up to 35 years in prison.

She is set to stand trial in July.