Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Police in Nashville have released closed circuit television video of the moment an RV exploded on Christmas Day in what investigators believe is a suicide bombing.

The video, released late Sunday by the Metro Nashville Police Department, was recorded by a police camera about a block away from where the RV exploded while parked outside an AT&T transmission building early Friday.

Authorities have identified Anthony Quinn Warner as the bomber and say he died in the blast, which also damaged dozens of buildings. The 63-year-old man's DNA was found at the scene, officials said.

In the video footage, a police officer can be seen walking across Second Avenue North in downtown Nashville just seconds before the RV explodes and debris is hurtled toward the camera.

The RV broadcast a warning message before the blast that advised people to leave the area. Police also said it played the 1964 song Downtown by Petula Clark over its speakers.

Authorities are still examining a motive for the bombing. Officials have not yet said whether they believe the AT&T building was a target. The explosion disrupted cellphone service in parts of Tennessee, Kentucky and Alabama.

More than 48 hours after the explosion, some customers were still experiencing outages. the company said on Sunday.

Warner, described by acquaintances as a quiet, self-employed computer expert, was not on authorities' radar as a potential domestic terrorist, police said.

Neighbors in the suburban Nashville community of Antioch said Warner was polite but reserved and never displayed any obvious political or religious leanings.