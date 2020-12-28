Dec. 28 (UPI) -- President-elect Joe Biden said Monday his incoming administration would focus on the defense implications of the massive cyberattack that swept through U.S. government agencies and businesses.

In a press conference in Wilmington, Del., after a series of transition briefings, Biden said his administration would concentrate on modernizing U.S. defense priorities to address growing threats in "new realms like cyberspace" as opposed to "over-investing in legacy systems designed to address threats of the past."

Biden said the transition team was briefed on the hack by Stephanie O'Sullivan, former principal director of national intelligence, and retired U.S. Army Lt. General Karen Gibson.

"We need to deter, detect, disrupt and respond," to secure the United States against "malign cyber actors," Biden said. "We're still learning about the extent of the SolarWinds hack and the vulnerabilities that have been exposed," he added.

A cyber breach accredited to Russian intelligence service, SVR, was concealed for months in software from the Austin, Texas, firm.

The hack exploited a patch to breach emails and computer systems of the departments of the U.S. Treasury, Commerce and Homeland Security, among others, as well as compromising thousands of U.S. business computers, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency warned earlier in December.

Biden has called the breach a "grave risk" to national security.

U.S. President Donald Trump has not publicly addressed the massive hack, but tweeted that he had been "fully briefed and everything is well under control" last week.

"Russia, Russia, Russia is the priority chant when anything happens," Trump wrote raising the possibility that "it may be China (it may!)."

Biden also complained Monday that his transition team has been obstructed by political leadership in the Department of Defense and the White House's Office of Management and Budget, calling the roadblocks "nothing short of irresponsibility."

He said his administration would have a task ahead to rebuild agencies "critical to our security [which] have incurred enormous damage," Biden said. Under the Trump administration, many agencies have been "hollowed out in personnel, capacity and morale," Biden added.

"My team needs a clear picture of our force posture around the world," he said, to avoid a "window of confusion or catch up our adversaries may try to exploit."