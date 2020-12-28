Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Actress Lori Loughlin was released from federal prison in California on Monday after serving a two-month sentence in connection with the Justice Department's widespread college admissions cheating investigation.

Loughlin, perhaps best known for her role on the television comedy Full House in the 1980s and 1990s, was released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif., prison officials said.

Loughlin was released two months after reporting to the prison in October for her role in a scheme to get her daughters admitted to college in Southern California. It was the same San Francisco-area facility where actress Felicity Huffman also served time last year for a related conviction.

Loughlin and fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli were both sentenced in August after pleading guilty in Boston to conspiring to fraudulently secure admission for their two daughters to the University of Southern California.

The celebrity couple were part of a group of wealthy parents, college staffers and coaches that prosecutors said were caught in a scam led by William "Rick" Singer designed to get their children admitted to selective colleges.

As part of the scheme, Singer would work with college admissions personnel and athletic coaches to fraudulently admit the students as athletes -- and in some cases, cheat on entrance exams.

Prosecutors said Loughlin and Giannulli paid $500,000 to have their two daughters admitted to USC as crew recruits, even though neither girl had even played the sport.

Giannulli reported to prison last month to serve a five-month sentence.