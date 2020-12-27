Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A 37-year-old unnamed white male is in custody after three people were killed and three others wounded in a shooting described as a random act at a bowling alley in northern Illinois, police said late Saturday.

Around 6:55 p.m. CST, police received a call about a shooting at Don Carter Lanes, Rockford police Chief Daniel O'Shea said at a news briefing. Rockford is 80 miles northwest of Chicago.

"When officers arrived on scene, the shooter was still in the building," O'Shea said. "No officers fired their weapons that we know of at this point, but the individual that we believe is responsible, and the only individual we believe at this point to be involved, we may have in custody."

Three people were found dead at the scene and three others with injuries were taken to a local hospital for treatment, he said.

The shooting happened inside and outside the bowling alley, he said.

It is unclear if the injured and dead were employees or patrons, O'Shea said, adding at least two teenagers were shot.

Late Saturday, Rockford police posted on Twitter the suspect is custody, and "this is an active and ongoing investigation."

"I'm angered and saddened by the violence tonight at Don Carter Lanes," Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said in a statement posted on Facebook. "My thoughts are with the families of those who lost loved ones. I'm also thinking of those who were injured and my hopes are with them for a quick and full recovery."

Don Carter Lanes posted on its Facebook page: "A heinous act of violence by an evil coward took innocent life tonight. The entire bowling community mourns the senseless loss of life and prays for the families. God please be with their friends and families. Thank you to law enforcement for your heroic actions that prevented further loss of life."

A candlelight vigil is scheduled for Tuesday night in its parking lot.