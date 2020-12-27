Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday warned of a "post-seasonal surge" of COVID-19 cases following holiday gatherings as the United States nears 19 million cases.

When asked during an appearance on CNN's State of the Union if he believes the "worst is still yet to come" in the pandemic Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said "I do" citing high levels of holiday travel.

"We very well might see a post-seasonal -- in the sense of Christmas, New Years -- surge," Fauci said. "We're really at a very critical point. If you put more pressure on the system by what might be a post-seasonal surge because of the traveling and the likely congregating of people for, you know the good warm purposes of being together for the holidays, it's very tough for people to not do that."

The United States added 226,274 new positive COVID-19 cases and 1,663 new deaths on Saturday, reporting a total of 19,016,301 infections and 332,251 fatalities since the start of the pandemic, according to data gathered by Johns Hopkins University. Cases passed 18 million on Monday.

Despite the world-leading totals of cases and deaths, the Transportation Security Administration said it screened 1,128,773 people at airports throughout the nation on Saturday, after a record 1.2 million people were screened on Wednesday.

International travel also remains a concern as federal regulators in the United States ordered on Friday that all air travelers from Britain must test negative for COVID-19 no more than 72 hours before their flight, following the discovery of a new strain of the virus in the country.

Fauci on Sunday said it was a "prudent" move to place some form of restriction on travel from Britain after many countries have banned travel from the country but said that both British and American officials have found the new strain "doesn't appear" to make people more ill.

"Obviously, this is something we always take seriously and it's concerning whenever you get a mutation but I think the American public needs to remember and realize that these are RNA viruses and continually mutating all the time. Most of the time the mutations don't have a functional significance," he said.