Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Hundreds in Nashville were still without power Saturday and widespread police departments reported ongoing 911 issues in wake of a downtown bomb blast.

The explosion of an RV in downtown Nashville Friday, which local and federal authorities believe was an intentional act, damaged nearly two dozen buildings, according to Mayor John Cooper. Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injures, and Police Chief John Drake told reporters he found tissue they believe could be human remains that have been sent to medical examiner's office for assessment.

On Saturday, AT&T outages from the blast persisted, angering customers.

More than 1,000 people in Nashville were without power early Saturday morning, according to downdetector.com, dropping to 400 later in the morning.

"Our teams continue to work around the clock on recovery efforts from yesterday morning's explosion in Nashville," AT&T said in a statement Saturday morning. "At our facility, the focus of the restoration continues to be getting power to the equipment in a safe and secure way. Challenges remain, including a fire which reignited overnight and led to the evacuation of the building."

Widespread police departments reported disrupted 911 operations in their jurisdictions. Rutherford County reported 911 came back online, but problems remained with getting callers names and locations.

Multiple agencies set up alternative lines for people needing to call police News4 Nashville reported.

"Currently, our teams are on site working with safety and structural engineers," AT&T added in its statement Saturday. "They have drilled access holes into the building and are attempting to reconnect power to critical equipment. Technical teams are also working as quickly as possible on rerouting additional services to other facilities in the region to restore service."

"We continue to be grateful for the work of first responders as they respond to this event and help protect our team working to restore service for our customers," AT&T's statement continued, adding that it would provide updates as the work progresses.