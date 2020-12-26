Dec. 26 (UPI) -- At least five people were found dead Friday night at a home in Arkansas, police said.

Law enforcement officers responded to a call at about 5 p.m. on Christmas night saying there were "possible victims" at a home in the town of Atkins.

Pope County sheriff Shane Jones said five people -- two women and three girls -- were found in the home.

At least some of the victims, whose ages ranged from 8 to 50, appear to have died from gunshot wounds.

Jones said the victims were related to each other and described the event as an "isolated incident" with no continued danger to the public and no suspect.

Jones said police do not know how long the victims were deceased before a family member arrived at the house and called emergency services.

The victims' bodies have been transported to the Arkansas Crime Lab.

Authorities have not released the victims' names yet, pending notification of relatives.