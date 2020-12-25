Ann Slayton of Switch, an experiential marketing and advertising agency, checks the brightness of new LED bulbs in the star that will sit atop the Salvation Army Christmas tree in St. Louis on November 12. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jerry Lashley of Switch compares new LED Christmas lights to the older bulb type during an inspection process for the Salvation Army in St. Louis on November 12. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is lifted into place by crane as it arrives at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City on November 14. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Issa Kassissieh relaxes on a salt formation dressed as Santa as part of an event organized by the Israel Ministry of Tourism to encourage tourism to the Dead Sea ahead of the Christmas holiday in Ein Bokek, Israel, on November 15. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Workers unload boxes of Thanksgiving turkeys. Catholic Charities of Brooklyn and Queens were distributing 900 turkeys and food vouchers to families and individuals in need as part of its annual turkey giveaway in New York City on November 17. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

St. Louis Aquarium divers Aaron Sproll (L) and Charmaine von Kriegenbergh, dressed as Santa Claus and an elf, wave to the guests in the Shark Caynon at Union Station in St. Louis on November 17. The two will make several dives a day during the holiday season, talking to visitors to the aquarium and answering questions about the inhabitants of the aquarium while swimming with the fish. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Store manager Lori Markus stocks the freezers with turkeys as business for Thanksgiving begins to ramp up at Schnucks Markets in Ladue, Mo., on November 19. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Macy's Herald Square holiday windows are unveiled with a design of hands clapping as a thank-you letter to the city and those who are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Two people put their heads together outside a display window when Macy's Herald Square holiday windows are unveiled in New York City on November 19. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The Capitol Christmas tree is an Engelmann spruce from the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison national forests in Colorado. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is unloaded on the grounds of the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on November 20. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Salvation Army Divisional Cmdr. Lt. Col. Robert A. Webster reaches out to light the Christmas tree in Kiener Plaza in downtown St. Louis on November 20. The tree lighting ceremony, which normally brings thousands, was kept short with no crowds, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Hudson Tabling, 2, of Pickneyville, Ill., touches a reindeer aboard the Polar Express train at Union Station on opening day in St. Louis on November 20. The Polar Express train, in its seventh year, will not move due to COVID-19 pandemic, but visitors still can walk through the train, experiencing actors in costume, singing and dancing. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

President Donald Trump pardons Corn, the national Thanksgiving turkey, during a ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House on November 24. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A man wears a plexiglass bubble-type device on his head to protect from and prevent the spread of coronavirus as he walks by the preparations for the upcoming Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Performers in costume rehearse for the upcoming Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on November 25. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Travelers gather their luggage at Los Angeles International Airport on November 25. Though the number of people flying for Thanksgiving is down more than half from last year because of the pandemic, 3 million passengers who went through U.S. airport checkpoints the previous weekend marked the biggest crowds since mid-March, when the coronavirus crisis took hold in the United States. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Spectators take a selfie wearing masks and face shields at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The parade route was be reduced to just a few blocks of giant balloons, festive floats and performers. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The Boss Baby balloon slides into some trees before it is pulled down and deflated after moving down 34th Street at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on November 26. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Volunteers help distribute thousands of prepared Thanksgiving meals and supplemental groceries during a drive-through distribution event at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., on November 26. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

A man swings a boy in circles on the grounds of LuminoCity Festival, the holiday spectacular of light sculptures, at sunset on opening night on Randall's Island Park in New York City on November 27. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A customer carries a large Christmas tree to the processing area at Ted Drewes Christmas Tree Lot on the first day of sales in St. Louis, Mo., on November 27. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (C) and her husband Doug Emhoff shop at the Downtown Holiday Market on small business Saturday in Washington, D.C., on November 28. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

The grand foyer of the White House is decorated for the holidays on November 30. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A woman takes a picture of the nativity scene near the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

People walk by as the National Christmas Tree is lit on the Ellipse south of the White House in Washington, D.C., on December 1. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Pelosi (R), Sens. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., (C) and Michael Bennet, D-Colo., attend the tree-lighting ceremony. The Capitol Christmas tree is an Engelmann spruce from the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests in Colorado. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

The 2020 U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is lit during its official lighting ceremony by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on December 2. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

The streets surrounding Rockefeller Center in New York City are closed to pedestrians and guarded by police after the Christmas tree lights are turned on for the first time on December 2. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The reflection of the New York Stock Exchange is seen on a Christmas ornament. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A decorated Christmas tree stands outside the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City on December 4. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The Ealick family, from left to right, Azariah, 5, Adah, 2, and parents Jayme and Ben, wear matching pajamas as they meet Santa Claus before Breakfast With Santa at Union Station in St. Louis on December 5. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

A person wears a masks as they search for a tree to cut down at a Christmas tree farm in Germantown, Md., on December 6. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

The lions outside the New York Public Library are outfitted with face masks and holiday wreaths in New York City on December 10. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Britany Chandler (R) dresses up to ice skate with friend Kylie Jones at Steinberg Ice Rink in St. Louis on December 10. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Rabbi Yosef Landa sings a prayer before lighting the first candle of the menorah at Chabad of St. Louis in University City, Mo., on December 10.The largest menorah in the state of Missouri will be lit every night for eight nights to celebrate Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Nearly 100 cars participated in the parade through the Missouri neighborhood with plastic flashing menorahs on their cars and Hanukkah music playing on their radios. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

A volunteer places a Hanukkah menorah on a car, getting ready for the Hanukkah parade in Chesterfield, Mo., on December 13. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

A violin player entertains pedestrians on Main Street as shoppers browse the stores in the 200-year-old historic district, Missouri's first and largest historic district. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

An old Pontiac serves as a nativity scene as curious pedestrians walk by on Main Street in St. Charles. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

A Palestinian waiter dressed as Santa Claus holds a child for a photograph in a restaurant on the beach in Gaza City on December 13. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Due to COVID-19, the needy must fill out forms of what toys their children may want, then the toys are delivered to the recipient to their car in the parking lot. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Volunteers search for the names of clients at the Salvation Army Toy Town, where for decades those in need can come shop for toys for free for their children at Christmas time. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Volunteer Kelly Martin (L) assists Crystal Howell with her toys and food at the Salvation Army Toy Town in St. Ann, Mo., on December 17. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

A Nativity scene depicts Black Lives Matter protesters behind the Holy Family at the Claremont United Methodist Church in Claremont, Calif., on December 19. "We couldn't think of any other issue that we wanted to keep under the light of the Bethlehem star than the need to address racism," said the Rev. Karen Clark Ristine, the church's senior minister. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Consumers were not allowed to eat the food they purchased inside per Los Angeles County regulations. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Last-minute Christmas shoppers are seen at the Glendale Galleria in Glendale, Calif., on December 20. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

The church is closed to the public for Christmas this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

A nun adjusts the decorations inside the Roman Catholic Church of the Holy Family in Gaza City on December 21. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

A police officer monitors traffic next to a Christmas tree placed outside a coffee shop in Beijing on December 23. Christmas has become a major event in China, with the emphasis on shopping and dinners with family and friends. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

A diner watches as the Dancing Santas, a group of women who entertain throughout the holiday season, perform at daybreak on the sidewalk at City Coffee, in Clayton, Mo., on December 23. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Palestinian scouts play drums in the rain in Manger Square near the Church of Nativity on Christmas Eve in Bethlehem. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

A Palestinian girl looks at a group of Santa Clauses wearing protective masks on Christmas Eve in Bethlehem, West Bank, on December 24. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden delivered Christmas messages to the American people on Friday, and their central themes were quite different.

In his message, Trump thanked military families, law enforcement and front-line health and emergency workers.

"Your daily contributions are an example of the selfless love of God and remind us of the noble principles we strive to live by, especially during this special time of year," he said.

"The first lady and I send our warmest wishes to all Americans as we celebrate Christmas. While our gatherings might look different than in years past, this Christmas, like every Christmas, is an opportunity for us to celebrate the birth of our savior, Jesus Christ, and show our heartfelt gratitude for the abundant blessings God has bestowed upon our lives and country.

RELATED Melania Trump unveils 2020 White House Christmas decorations

"In this season of peace, we cherish the warmth, generosity, and faith that breathe life into our holiday gatherings. The love we share with our family and friends fills our hearts with joy, just as the story of Christ's birth inspires people all over the world. This year, we come together as proud Americans --grateful for our sacred right to worship freely and to openly profess our trust in the enduring light and promise of the coming of God.

"We are forever indebted to those who courageously serve our country in uniform -- and those who walk alongside them. We also thank our Nation's first responders, law enforcement officers, and front-line medical professionals who work tirelessly to serve and protect our communities."

In their message, Biden and future first lady Jill Biden acknowledged the impact of COVID-19 that has made this holiday season unlike any other in recent memory.

"We know for so many of you in our nation this has been a very difficult year," the president-elect said. "And we are reminded in this season of hope our common humanity and what we are called to do for one another.

"Many of our Americans are struggling to find work, literally put food on the table, pay their rent or their mortgage. We are reminded that we're on this Earth to care for one another, to give what we can and to be a source of help and hope."

The couple also expressed confidence that 2021 will bring a return to at least some sense of normalcy.

"Many families are facing their first Christmas having lost a loved one," Jill Biden added. "And Joe and I know that sorrow. And we know how in times of grief, a kind word can mean so much.

"This is also a season of gratitude. And we're so thankful for the front-line and essential workers who have put themselves all at risk for all of us -- and for the scientists and researchers who worked to deliver vaccines that are an incredible scientific breakthrough.

"And we are thinking of our service members who are far from home and the loved ones who miss them. Our family knows your sacrifice and our hearts are with you."

"For the Bidens, we usually have 20 to 25 people over Christmas Eve for dinner, but not this year," President-elect Biden continued. "We're going to miss our family, but it's what we need to do to keep our families safe. We hope you'll consider limiting travel in the size of family gatherings as well this year."

"Even as our celebrations are dimmed, we know that this won't be forever. And brighter days are coming soon," Jill Biden added. "On this holy day, we remember that love and joy can be shared across the farthest distances. We celebrate apart, but not alone, and look forward to next year when we can come together with renewed appreciation for the people and the traditions we love."

"From our family to yours, Merry Christmas and happy holidays," they concluded.

Biden will be inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States on Jan. 20.